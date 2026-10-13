Popworld York is closing down

Popworld York is closing this October, its successor Replay will open on October 29th

7 hours ago

Popworld York, located on George Hudson Street in the city centre, has announced that it will be closing down.

The venue will turn off its revolving dance floor and close its doors for the final time this October.

However, the closure won’t be permanent as it is set to reopen under new management and a new name: Replay.

Popworld is a favourite student location

via Google Maps

For students, Popworld York is known for being a highly popular spot amongst York students on Wednesday Sports night. With many University of York sports clubs, including the University of York Women’s Football Club (UYWAFC) being one.

The venue will reopen soon

This is not a permanent closure, as the venue will be reopening in two weeks. The next time it opens its doors it will be under the new name Replay.

The refurbishment is set to take two weeks, as the venue will undergo a renovation.

It is set to reopen just in time for Halloween on Thursday October 29.

The refurbishment is set to modernise the venue

Speaking to The York Press, the venues manager Connor Heywood shared: “We’re simply giving it a fresh new look and new name.” He explained that the renovation is going to explain these renovations will modernise the venue.

However, this renovation will not result in Popworld losing its charm its know for, Connor explained, “Replay will be very similar to what people already know and love about Popworld.”

Replay will stay true to the legacy of Popworld

Speaking to a Stonegate Group spokesperson speaking to The York Press, explained that the new venue will stay true to the legacy of Popworld.

The new venue, Replay, is expected to continue to host weekly themed events and club nights.

Right featured image via Google Maps