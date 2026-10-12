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Yorkshire zoo confirms fate of Altai the tiger after he killed a man who climbed into enclosure

Witnesses claim he wanted to ‘play’ with the predator

Kieran Galpin | News
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Yorkshire Wildlife Park remained closed for the rest of the weekend after a man made the fatal decision to climb into an enclosure belonging to Altai, a rare Amur tiger. 

In videos that quickly went viral on social media, the currently unnamed man was seen inside the enclosure in what looked to be a prayer position. 

“Our emergency response procedures were immediately activated, and emergency services are currently attending the scene,” the park said on Saturday. “We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened.”

Credit: SWNS

At the same time, police in Yorkshire said they’d “received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

“The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury,” they said. “Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A visitor to the park, Marie, recalled to SWNS: “20 minutes before today’s tragic incident at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this tiger was sat in the sunshine. The man who I saw on the bridge with his EarPods in dancing was happily enjoying seeing the tiger.

“He obviously wasn’t with anyone and he asked a total stranger to take a picture of him with the tiger in the background. Probably the last photo on his phone. I’m not sure if he was with a carer or family member but I honestly do think he just wanted to play with the tiger.”

Will Yorkshire Wildlife Park put Altai the tiger down? 

Credit: SWNS

Police are still investigating how the horrible incident happened, but there have been many concerned posts about what could happen to the tiger. Altai is an Amur tiger, and only 500 remain in the wild. 

In an updated statement on Friday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed: “We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their concern following yesterday’s tragic incident. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life.

“The park will be closed while the staff team who were deeply affected by events receive specialist support. Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger. We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident.”

More information is expected to follow. 

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Featured image credit: SWNS

More on: News Police Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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