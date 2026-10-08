Chris Watts’ parents share letter he wrote to his wife and kids that he wants read at their graves

‘There’s so much I wish I could say, and make up for what I did to our family’

1 day ago

The parents of Chris Watts, who have previously not spoken out about their killer son, have shared he wrote a letter to his wife and children, and requested they read it at their graves.

Chris Watts is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole, after he murdered his pregnant wife and their two young children. In 2018, a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home.

Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father and husband who just wanted to know what had happened to his family. But, he had killed them. He had been having an affair, and has since seemingly confirmed his motivation was a want to start a new life with the other woman, Nichol Kessinger.

In one letter from prison he confessed to the murder, and now it would seem he’s written even more. His parents, Ronnie and Cindy Watts, told MailOnline Watts wrote a letter to Shanann on her birthday, and requested they take it to her and their daughters’ graves to read it. They shared it in its entirety with the publication.

In the letter, Chris Watts spoke of having “so much I wish I could say and make up for what I did to our family” and admitted their children had “a long life ahead” and deserved to be able to live it. He said he thinks Shanann and the children are looking at him now, and “saying we love you”.

In full, it read:

Dear Shanann,

Hey boo! Happy Birthday! Thirty-six years young today. This is the first time of year when I could always say you’re ‘two’ years older than me. You didn’t like that too much, but I liked messing with you.

There’s so much I wish I could say to you and make up for what I did to our family. No one needed to go through this. You and our babies had a long life ahead of them and deserved to see that life.

I promise the man you married isn’t the man who turned his back on his family. That man was an aberration brought on by an evil outside source. You know the husband and dad I am and would testify to that today.

I look outside my window and wonder what we would be doing and then I get this overwhelming feeling you’re looking at me with our babies saying, ‘We love you!’

All of you are a blessing to my life and your memory lives in my soul every waking moment. I close my eyes and imagine the light of God shining across your cheeks and radiant smiles beaming down from Heaven when you look down upon us.

The love you felt down here won’t compare to the love you feel up there – God’s love – and I’ve dedicated the rest of my time on this earth to showing the love He has shown me.

Cheer me on as I walk the path God is putting in front of me. I love you all to the moon and back!

Love, Chris

The story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.