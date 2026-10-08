The Tab

Chris Watts’ parents share letter he wrote to his wife and kids that he wants read at their graves

‘There’s so much I wish I could say, and make up for what I did to our family’

Hayley Soen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The parents of Chris Watts, who have previously not spoken out about their killer son, have shared he wrote a letter to his wife and children, and requested they read it at their graves. 

Chris Watts is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole, after he murdered his pregnant wife and their two young children. In 2018, a pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home.

Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father and husband who just wanted to know what had happened to his family. But, he had killed them. He had been having an affair, and has since seemingly confirmed his motivation was a want to start a new life with the other woman, Nichol Kessinger.

In one letter from prison he confessed to the murder, and now it would seem he’s written even more. His parents, Ronnie and Cindy Watts, told MailOnline Watts wrote a letter to Shanann on her birthday, and requested they take it to her and their daughters’ graves to read it. They shared it in its entirety with the publication. 

In the letter, Chris Watts spoke of having “so much I wish I could say and make up for what I did to our family” and admitted their children had “a long life ahead” and deserved to be able to live it. He said he thinks Shanann and the children are looking at him now, and “saying we love you”. 

Chris Watts

via Netflix

In full, it read: 

Dear Shanann,

Hey boo! Happy Birthday! Thirty-six years young today. This is the first time of year when I could always say you’re ‘two’ years older than me. You didn’t like that too much, but I liked messing with you.

There’s so much I wish I could say to you and make up for what I did to our family. No one needed to go through this. You and our babies had a long life ahead of them and deserved to see that life.

I promise the man you married isn’t the man who turned his back on his family. That man was an aberration brought on by an evil outside source. You know the husband and dad I am and would testify to that today.

I look outside my window and wonder what we would be doing and then I get this overwhelming feeling you’re looking at me with our babies saying, ‘We love you!’

All of you are a blessing to my life and your memory lives in my soul every waking moment. I close my eyes and imagine the light of God shining across your cheeks and radiant smiles beaming down from Heaven when you look down upon us.

The love you felt down here won’t compare to the love you feel up there – God’s love – and I’ve dedicated the rest of my time on this earth to showing the love He has shown me.

Cheer me on as I walk the path God is putting in front of me. I love you all to the moon and back!

Love, Chris

The story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime US
Hayley Soen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Chris Watts ends prison relationship and calls off his jail wedding just weeks after it went public

‘I had to’: Chris Watts said he had ‘no control’ over committing his disgusting crimes

‘He seemed genuine’: Woman who claims she had a one night stand with Chris Watts speaks out

Latest

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’

‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

Kieran Galpin

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

unite student accommodation halls

Unite cuts the rent of some student accommodation, including in Nottingham and Sheffield

Claudia Cox

Unite struggled to fill rooms in some halls

Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

Claudia Cox

Police warned ‘these kits can create false expectations’

Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

Kieran Galpin

The Traitors did not stick together

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Hayley Soen

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Eva Schofield

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

Kieran Galpin

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Yasmin from Love Island 2026

Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

She’s thriving

Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

Charlotte Hutchinson

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Hayley Soen

Some of them probs live in castles already

Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Kieran Galpin

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

Kieran Galpin

I will happily accept their appearance fees

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a rogue fact

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Claudia Cox

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

We gave Liverpool uni accommodations dating profiles and they’re painfully accurate

Hannah Auckland

Ride the 699 for me?

the celebrity traitors maya jama a traitor and some other ones who are faithfuls

Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

Claudia Cox

Fiona believes Maya Jama ‘needs to be careful’

Chris Watts’ parents share letter he wrote to his wife and kids that he wants read at their graves

Hayley Soen

‘There’s so much I wish I could say, and make up for what I did to our family’