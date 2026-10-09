New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

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A new report from the University of York has exposed hidden poverty in one of the North’s most thriving cities.

The study, Poverty and Progress?, which was published 125 years after Rowntree’s Study of Life in York, highlights the many challenges faced by families. It compares poverty in York today to Rowntree’s time of the early 20th century.

The key findings show that despite its overall prosperity, York still faces significant social challenges. The report was launched on 5 October at an event at The Priory Centre in York.

Outward wealth is masking ‘deep pockets of deprivation’

Dr Kit Collier, from the Cost of Living Research Group, told the York Press: “While York is most widely celebrated as the most affluent city in the North, the findings demonstrate that thousands of local families are quietly struggling against soaring housing and energy costs, fragmented support services, and a tourist-centric city centre that leaves many low-income residents feeling isolated and priced out of civic life.

“The tension between affluence and deprivation is a central theme within the report, with the city’s outward wealth masking deep pockets of deprivation and exacerbating the experience of inequality for those struggling to get by.”

York still faces significant social challenges

Despite its overall prosperity, the findings showed that York still faces significant social challenges.

The Centre for Cities named York the UK’s “most affluent city”. This is because its neighbourhoods are among the 20 per cent least deprived nationally than in any other major city in the country.

However, 18.2 per cent of children in the City of York area lived in relative poverty after housing costs in 2025. Also low-income households in York were more likely to fall below the poverty line than similar households in London during 2024/25.

The report identified high living costs as a major factor, with York ranking 17th out of 63 major cities for house prices and 16th for least affordable of 63 major cities for housing.

The study also directed towards fragmented policy systems and reduced funding as barriers to progress. However, it also noted examples of strong leadership and innovative approaches in the city.

The report calls for investment in local infrastructure and services, improved targeting and delivery of support, and cross-sector collaboration at all levels.