Plans submitted to council for new research facility at York University

University of York’s Campus West could see a new research building after plans submitted to York Council

3 hours ago

The University of York’s IT Centre on Campus West could be reformed into a specialist research facility for its School of Physics, Engineering and Technology (SPET).

The application to York council outlined the school’s advancement and planned features, including laboratories, staff accommodation and research and project spaces.

These additions to the university’s School of Physics, Engineering and Technology follow the ongoing project that saw additional laboratory spaces being added to the Church Lane Building on University Road in July 2024.

via Google Maps

The plans state that it would house laboratories, specialist audio teaching, shared offices, along with meeting, welfare and support facilities.

Extended proposals for the facility include areas for 3D printing, engineering projects, robotics, electronics teaching, optics and nuclear laboratories.

Two experimental platforms will be put on the building’s roof along with solar panels, with controlled technical and maintenance access.

The university notes the demand for these advancements, stating: “It has become clear that aging infrastructure and the limitations of some of our current buildings make it unsustainable to continue operating at a high standard within our traditional footprint.”

They further told The York Press: “The IT Centre remodel will meet a defined need for specialist SPET teaching, research and support accommodation through reuse of an existing University building.”

With the plans having been submitted to the York Council, the project is currently in the stages of preparing the relocation through detailed planning and gathering data.

Other areas of the university’s Science Park are being considered for further PET relocation as the needs of the school evolve.

The planned refurbishment of the IT Centre on Innovation Way is set to conclude in Summer 2027, finishing the project.

Featured images via Google Maps