University of York alumni compete in European Para Fencing Championships

6 hours ago

Former University of York students Emily Holder and Susie Sedodon-Cowell took part in the Para Fencing European Championships in Cardiff, held from October 6th to 11th.

It saw athletes from across Europe compete in the first qualification event for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The event took place at the Sports Wales National Centre and marks the first time the European Championships have been held in Cardiff.

‘It’s amazing that Cardiff are hosting this’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Holder (@emilyholder_fencing)

This was not the first big competition for Emily, who was first inspired to take the piste as an eight-year-old after watching the Paralympics on home soil 14 years ago.

She went on to win Great Britain’s first ever women’s team epee medal in September last year. She is also familiar with competing in Cardiff, having fenced there at the World Cup two years ago.

Emily told The York Press: “Cardiff is going to be amazing because I’ve got friends and family that can come watch, when they’re usually not able to for international competition.

“It’s amazing that Cardiff are hosting this – we always get to watch those home crowds when we go away and they have people supporting.”

‘If you put your mind to something, you can go do it’

Between October 1st this year and May 31st 2028, athletes will accumulate points at games, such as, the 2026 Para Fencing European Championships. This places them on global ranking lists from which paralympic teams are selected.

“I know what it feels like to be an eight-year-old watching the Paralympics – I was starstruck and thought it was amazing,” Emily said.

“I want to do amazing things, but I also now want to show the little versions of me and little children, and even just anybody younger than me, if you put your mind to something, you can go do it.”

Emily is more than used to time pressure and high stakes. This summer, she graduated the University of York with a 2:1 in business management whilst pursuing her para fencing career.

On numerous occasions, Emily travelled internationally to compete whilst studying, including Indonesia, Thailand and the United States. She is currently based in York, but trains in Bath four days a week.

Susie’s para fencing career began at Liverpool’s Dolphin Fencing Club

Emily is not the only former University of York student competing next week. Susie Seddon-Cowell’s para fencing career began at Liverpool’s Dolphin Fencing Club, which has recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

After completing her undergraduate degree in microbiology and biotechnology at York, she has continued to pursue her fencing career, and further study, in Edinburgh.

‘The lengths she went to… was scary, to be honest’

The Dolphin club’s founder and coach, Alex McLeod, explained: “Susie was really the catalyst who got wheelchair fencing going in Edinburgh.

“The lengths she went to and the feathers she ruffled to get the equipment we needed to train was scary, to be honest.

“That was one of the reasons why I thought ‘I really want to support this person.”

‘I’m really proud that she’s got to where she’s go to’

Alex continued: “Lots of people enjoy the sport, but there’s few people who I’ve met who have the bloody-mindedness to push through the barriers that are required to get there to be a top athlete in the country.

“It was really a privilege to spend that time learning together and see that work has come to fruition.

“I’m really proud that she’s got where she’s got to.”

Susie now competes alongside her PhD

Susie is now pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering at the University of Bath. Meanwhile, she is one of eight athletes selected for the Wheelchair Fencing World Class Programme (WCP) in 2025.

Despite being self-funded for the majority of her para fencing career, susie has competed for Britain both internationally and on home soil.

‘Every competition, I learn something new’

In the lead-up to the European Championships, she reflected on the rapid growth of women’s para fencing in the United Kingdom, explaining: “It’s been really awesome to see how the domestic scene has grown.

“When I got started it was very small, but domestically last year, we had over 20 athletes competing.

“Having a major championships at home is awesome – we competed in Cardiff for a World Cup event in 2024 and it’s really special to have that home support.

“Every competition, I learn something new to build on and learn from – so I just hope that that continues.”

Susie was proud to reflect on her journey and hopes years of persistence can now reap major rewards at a European showpiece on home soil.

Featured image via Instagram @emilyholder_fencing