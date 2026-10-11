Final year students, here is the ultimate Uni of York bucket list 

Why wouldn’t you want to make the most out of your uni city

8 hours ago

I know what you’re thinking: it’s only the first few weeks of the semester; why are we discussing trigger words like ‘graduation’ and ‘careers’? But uni will, unfortunately, come to an end at some point, where you swap student life for grad jobs, gap years or continued education.

In your final year, you’ve survived multiple exam seasons, the 9ams, different living situations, the library all-nighters and probably more questionable hangover-inducing VKs than you’d care to admit. But here’s your reminder to make the most of your final year in York, all these things are what makes uni special.

Visit York Minster

You’ve probably walked past it countless times, but have you actually been inside? York Minster is one of those places that’s so iconic you can easily take it for granted when it’s right on your doorstep. Bonus points if you get the obligatory tourist photo outside.

Take yourself on solo dates

Uni can be socially overwhelming and pressurising to the point where you’re trying to fit everyone in your social calendar. Sometimes it’s better to do exactly what you want, when you want and where you want. Yes, this may be by yourself. But its a good way to clear your head and get some well needed TLC on top of your busy life at uni.

Go ice skating

There’s something about ice skating that instantly makes you feel like you’re in a Christmas film, even if you spend most of the session clinging to the barrier. It’s the perfect excuse to do something slightly different from the usual drinking-based plans.

Although exact dates change every year, most places that has an ice rink will open around mid-November and close mid-January, giving plenty of opportunities to publicly embarrass yourselves or act like Torvill and Dean.

Open-top city tour bus

Yes, it is probably the most cringy worthy thing on this list. Yes, you have probably heard the same York facts approximately 700 times. And yes, you should still get on the open-top bus.

There’s something wonderfully embarrassing about sitting on a tourist bus through a city you’ve called home for years. You might even learn something you somehow never knew after three years here. It’s a good way to see the city through the lens of a tourist or a stranger, as you once were.

Try a new society

You don’t have to be a fresher to join a society. In fact, final year might be the perfect time to try something completely outside your comfort zone. Whether it’s a sport you’ve never played, a language you’ve always wanted to learn, a creative hobby or something very niche, societies are always open to new people to join. So, go along to a session and see what happens. You might discover a new hobby (or at least get a funny story out of it).

If you’re worried about turning up alone? Remember that everyone else had a “first society session” at some point too.

Recreate your first-year photos

Find the photos from your first few weeks at York and recreate them. The more embarrassing the original photo, the better.

It’s a simple idea, but you’ll probably appreciate having the comparison years down the line, especially when you realise just how much has changed in you and your friends. Its a good way to reflect on how far you’ve come during the years at uni by using a visual guide of nostalgia.

Plan a trip with uni friends

Your friends at uni don’t have to only stay at uni. Take some of your closest friends to visit your hometown, or a nearby city to your university. Better yet, splurge on a flight that takes you and your friends abroad to have an exciting break from everything at uni.

A top tip is to say yes to plans. These people can stay in your life forever, but there isn’t much longer of you all living in the same city, neighbourhood or even same house. Make the most of your time socialising with the friends you’ve made at uni.

Visit nearby cities

For York students, the nearest big city is Leeds. Its reputation for nights out and bars is definitely something worth experiencing. Yes, it’s not really an uber away, but the trains run very frequently from York Station and gets you into Leeds city centre in under half an hour.

If you’re bored of the York clubbing scene, or maybe seen too many ops on your regular students nights out, try going to a different city and meeting other students instead. The fun of student life doesn’t just stop in your uni city, other places have an abundance of opportunities too.

Host your friends

Especially in final year, we never know how close we will be (geographically) to our friends. One of the best ways to fully take in the last year of uni is to host house parties, have your home friends visit you (and you visit them) and make even more memories.

Hosting, and having all that responsibility on you, can feel stressful. So remind yourself to not plan every second and sometimes let things pan out for themselves.

Its your final year

Make the most of York while you still have it on your doorstep. Do the touristy things. Try something new. Take too many photos. Make questionable decisions with your friends. And, most importantly, create a few memories that will make you ridiculously nostalgic when you look back on them in five years.

Your degree might be coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of York left to explore.

Now, grab your mates and start ticking things off.