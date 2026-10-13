The Tab

William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The council has released a new statement

Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been named as William Chapman, as a new statement confirms a health and safety investigation is under way.

Chapman entered the enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Via Instagram

An eyewitness reportedly saw him wearing headphones and “pacing around” near the enclosure before he went inside and was attacked by a tiger. Police confirmed Chapman had been visiting the park alone.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said his family had been informed and was receiving support from specialist officers.

The park was evacuated following the incident and remains closed while investigations continue.

The City of Doncaster Council has now confirmed it has launched a health and safety investigation into the death, as the authority responsible for licensing the wildlife park.

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this weekend.

Via SWNS

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone involved, including the family and loved ones of the person who tragically lost their life, those that witnessed the incident and the staff involved at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as well as the emergency services who provided a swift response.

“As the relevant licensing authority for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, I can confirm that, in line with our statutory duties, the council has launched a health and safety investigation.

“We are also working with multiple agencies, including the police and health agencies, and are supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in response to the incident.

“At this time, we won’t be commenting further on the individual or the investigation and we ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: SWNS, Instagram

More on: News Police Viral
Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Christa Pike ‘angry’ as she shares message from prison after surviving lethal injection

‘We made direct eye contact’: Roller coaster riders describe Six Flags incident as man dies

Yorkshire zoo confirms fate of Altai the tiger after he killed a man who climbed into enclosure

Latest

After *that* ending that wasn’t in the book, Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two

Kieran Galpin

Stephen King is involved!

Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson says her voice sounds the way it does due to a ‘slur’, not drinking

Hebe Hancock

People keep commenting on it

celebrities who turned down roles on the great british bake off

Four big celebrities rejected roles as judges or presenters on The Great British Bake Off

Claudia Cox

Gordon Ramsay said no to being a judge

molly on bake off tent more accessible for wheelchair users

The Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan outlines how the tent was made more accessible

Claudia Cox

Her workbench has a space for her wheelchair

Celebrity Traitors could have SEVEN Traitors, as BBC mural hints at a series of betrayals

Hebe Hancock

A former Traitor reckons it’s about to get seriously messy

Settling in: Here are five ways you can get ahead on your course

Grace Bailey

Freshers is out, academic comeback is IN

The frantic 911 calls placed during and after Christa Pike’s failed execution have been released

Kieran Galpin

It took first responders 30 minutes to get in there

William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Hebe Hancock

The council has released a new statement

The ultimate match day guide: Where to go when the big game rolls around

Cormac Collins

Have a cheeky pint at one of these spots for the next football game

University of York alumni compete in European Para Fencing Championships

Lucy Marden

The 2026 Para Fencing European Championships take place over 6-11 October

Cardiff clash: Two matches, two wins for Cardiff University

Awen Mutembo

Cardiff University dominates at Cardiff Arms Park, securing two victories against Cardiff Met men’s and women’s rugby

Jury hears UWE student made pizza and played online games after allegedly killing housemate

Jemima Kenley

Prosecutors say Zack Coughlan allegedly stabbed his housemate 30 times and waited eight hours to call 999

Popworld York is closing down

Hannah Rambour

Popworld York is closing this October, its successor Replay will open on October 29th

A Reflection on Freshers Flu 2026: What Can We Learn for Next Year?

Luka Shaw

It’s that time of year again..

The absolute best day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Anna Leaf

The type of 24 hours to make you re-evaluate your belief in the second-year curse.

Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York

Evie Bettison

Want to be in-the-know about everything York? Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of living and studying in York.

Attempting a £10 student day in York

Lucy Marden

Because my debit card deserves a break too…

10 costume ideas to start prepping for Halloween in Exeter before everything sells out

Mollie Martin

Avoid the last-minute scramble for a Halloween costume with these ideas

Celebrity Traitors’ Myha’la responds as some claim she was banished because she’s Black

Kieran Galpin

She spoke to the ‘unconscious racial and cultural bias’ that ‘exists in this game’

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’ honoured with Sheffield legends star outside City Hall

Faith Taylor

John Burkhill has received a star for years of dedication to fundraising