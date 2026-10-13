William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

6 hours ago

The man who died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been named as William Chapman, as a new statement confirms a health and safety investigation is under way.

Chapman entered the enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday. South Yorkshire Police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness reportedly saw him wearing headphones and “pacing around” near the enclosure before he went inside and was attacked by a tiger. Police confirmed Chapman had been visiting the park alone.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said his family had been informed and was receiving support from specialist officers.

The park was evacuated following the incident and remains closed while investigations continue.

The City of Doncaster Council has now confirmed it has launched a health and safety investigation into the death, as the authority responsible for licensing the wildlife park.

Dan Swaine, Executive Director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred this weekend.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone involved, including the family and loved ones of the person who tragically lost their life, those that witnessed the incident and the staff involved at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, as well as the emergency services who provided a swift response.

“As the relevant licensing authority for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, I can confirm that, in line with our statutory duties, the council has launched a health and safety investigation.

“We are also working with multiple agencies, including the police and health agencies, and are supporting the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in response to the incident.

“At this time, we won’t be commenting further on the individual or the investigation and we ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

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Featured image credit: SWNS, Instagram