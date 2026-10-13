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‘We made direct eye contact’: Roller coaster riders describe Six Flags incident as man dies

‘He fell and hit the car three different times’

Kieran Galpin | News
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A man has died at Six Flags in Georgia after an incident in which he fell from the Goliath roller coaster and hit “the car three different times.”

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected,” the theme park said in a statement. 

“The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”

Christopher Oquendo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Credit: Christopher Oquendo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Goliath, opened in 2006, is a 200ft roller coaster that reaches 70mph. Though details are still scarce, it’s understood that the man somehow slipped from his seat. He fell, hitting the coaster numerous times, before landing on the roof of a haunted house attraction, according to LBC. Several people were injured, and the park evacuated and closed soon after. 

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said. “We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident, and we will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities.”

Police are still investigating how the accident happened. 

People on the Goliath ride at Six Flags, Georgia, have spoken out 

Speaking to the local news station WXIA, Goliath rider Logan Conner admitted: “The man started levitating in the air sideways. We made direct eye contact with him.”

“He fell and hit the car three different times,” someone else said. 

Another witness, Conner Thompson, was waiting to board the ride when the accident occurred. He described passengers as distressed and desperate to leave the ride.

“I saw that there was a seat that was unlatched completely and people were yelling that someone had fallen out,” he said. 

Brittany Landry was waiting to board the Georgia Scorcher when she looked up to see the passing Goliath roller coaster. 

In an interview with FOX5, she recalled: “And that’s when it happened. So, the track goes over the Georgia scorcher and as we’re standing there, and it’s on the bunny hops and as we were standing there, you know, just waiting our turn, and we’re just standing there and we just, I just look and because I’m watching the rise because that’s the best part of the track, you know, and we’d just look, and I just see somebody fly out and just fly into the woods.

“And they were just like, ‘Oh my God, somebody flew off’ and the kids next to us took off running and my son took off to go check, but the woods are all blocked off. And I wasn’t sure because I was like, that’s not what happened, that’s what I saw.

“Maybe somebody had a bag or something. And so, we finished what we were doing, and we were free to go. I ran, and I checked, and I was absolutely right. I knew what I just saw.”

People on Goliath also realised that the roller coaster’s souvenir cameras captured some of the incident, with the currently unnamed man seen slipping above the car. 

More information is set to follow. 

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Featured image credit: Christopher Oquendo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and FOX5

More on: News US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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