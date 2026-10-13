Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York

So you’ve moved to York- that’s great- but how do you start making the most of what the city has to offer?

In an era of comparison, it can be hard to know the right place to start, what to take part in, and how to feel at home in a brand new city.

Now fully settled into the city life, with a gorgeous friendship group and busy schedule, I have collated all the big-sister advice I needed when I first moved to York.

1. Find your community in York, not just on campus

Whilst the University of York offers many student events and activities, one of the best ways to make the city feel like home, is to embrace all the wonderfully unique small businesses, communities and events that the city itself has to offer. York brings to the table a rich cultural history, thriving independent businesses, and a vibrant nightlife (not just the usual Wednesday night Salvos). What York does well is forming a range of strong, inclusive communities, meaning that there is a place for everyone in this city.

Enjoy running and a sweet treat- why not join the friendly Heppni run club? or Rise run club?

In need of a fun night out that isn’t clubbing- why not go to one of the many parties or festivals on Bishy Road? Or an open mic night at The Angel, followed by late night karaoke at Evil Eye?

Maybe you need a break from the drinking- why not try morning yoga at Spark, followed by a wall along the old Roman walls? Or perhaps an evening comedy night at Micklegate social?

Finding your community in York, away from campus, can help you feel more settled and what’s more, excited about the city you live in.

2. York isn’t just the city centre- get exploring

When moving to a new city, it can be easy to fall into the mindset of wanting to only make the most of what the city centre has to offer. And this is great- you should. But why not take advantage of York’s incredible travel links? Whether you take yourself on a solo date, or make exploring a group activity, it can be a refreshing change to get out of the city. This year, my friends and I have dedicated one day a week to get out of the city centre and explore somewhere new.

As cosy season creeps in, my personal recommendation would be Haworth. Known as the home of the Bronte’s, and the backdrop of the iconic film Wild Child, Haworth is the perfect place for a breath of fresh air. Here you can explore the history of the Brontes, stop for a hot chocolate at The Old Post Office, mooch around the independent shops, and go for a countryside hike at golden hour.

Alternatively, how about catching the train to Leeds, Knaresborough, or Durham- all accessible by train in under an hour. Whether you prefer a city break, or a countryside stroll, York’s incredible train and bus links cannot be underestimated.

3. It really is the people you meet

When moving to a brand new place, it is natural to have concerns about fitting in, making friends, and creating a life that you enjoy. Remember, as much as enjoying your course, joining societies, and exploring the city is important, what matters most is the people you choose to spend your time with. Simply put, you are the people you surround yourself with.

Whether you’re having a bad day, or feeling homesick, having a positive support bubble is what can make all the difference. Surrounding yourself with kind, supportive, and resilient friends will feel infinitely more meaningful than joining nine different societies, or studying for 10 hours a day for an exam would.

4. Network, network, network

Moving to a new city can come with a whole myriad of expectations: the places you’ll go, the people you’ll meet, and the picture-perfect uni life you’re somehow supposed to create. What more, the combination of coming into early adulthood, and the intensity of social media’s endless stream of friendship-group selfies and spontaneous adventures, makes for a bitter cocktail of overwhelm and panic.

It can be easy to feel like you should already have your group, and even easier to feel that you’re the only one in that situation. I’m here to reassure you that this is not the case, and even better, you’re fully in control of finding your people. The best advice I can give you is to network, get your face out there, and make a consistent effort to meet people. Being a friendly face can go a long way, and the best way to meet people is to show willingness. Finding your people takes time, but taking small steps, and showing that you’re open and friendly, makes all the difference. This could look like asking someone to go for a coffee after your seminar, responding to someone’s Instagram post, or making a consistent effort to get to know someone you get a good vibe about. In short, be curious about people, go to events, and be consistent.

5. Be prepared to budget

York is a northern city- everything must be cheaper there right? Not quite- but here’s the advice I’d give as someone who has lived in and around York for their whole life.

After paying your rent, fuel, and shopping, it can often feel like there isn’t much left over for fun. But you’re not alone. Most people I speak to give themselves some sort of budget, that allow for some flexibility and fun. When budgeting, be realistic, otherwise you will be in a constant state of defeat when you inevitably go over your budget. This helps stop an all or nothing mindset when it comes to spending; you can allow yourself treats, without going deep into your overdraft.

Why not try planning your food shop around your lifestyle so that you can have quick and easy meals ready to go, and are less likely to buy food whilst you’re on the go. Don’t buy 50 million ingredients if you know you aren’t going to have the time or effort to cook.

There are also many affordable events on in York that make the weekends and evenings more fun, without breaking the bank. My personal favourites are Quingo at Spark for just £2 (research it and thank me later), the Golden Ball pub quiz, and going pumpkin picking at one of the many farms on York’s outskirts.

6. Getting around is easy

One of the biggest positives about York is how easy it is to get around, particularly by bus. One of the biggest favours I did for myself was downloading the First Bus app, and purchasing one of their student bundles, so that I could travel with ease, at a much cheaper price.

Whilst York is very walkable, the frequent buses make it easy to get to campus, or further into the centre, when you’re running short on time. Furthermore, I would recommend familiarising yourself with the routes of the local buses, such as the X46, X47. This way, you have endless options for travelling in and around York in no time at all.

7. Embrace the changing seasons

One of the best things about York is how much it changes with the seasons, making even a walk in town feel a bit more special. The golden buildings and blooming pockets of green around the city are a far cry from more industrial, harsher cities. In spring, enjoy a wander around the local Yorkshire craft market, or sit in the Museum Gardens when everything starts to bloom, including hundreds of daffodils as far as the eye can see. By summer, the weather is perfect for sunbathing in one of the many pub gardens York has to offer. Or why not hire a boat on the River Ouse? Or catch an open-air film in the Museum Gardens? As autumn arrives, York becomes incredibly cosy. You can take a selfie with Paddington in Dean’s Park, before settling down in a cute coffee shop for a study date. Or walk the city walls, and admire the changing colours of the trees. In winter, have a day of enjoying the festive Christmas markets, go ice skating at the Designer Outlet, and finish off with a DIY hot chocolate at Chocolate Bar by Bullion.