Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York
Want to be in-the-know about everything York? Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of living and studying in York.
So you’ve moved to York- that’s great- but how do you start making the most of what the city has to offer?
In an era of comparison, it can be hard to know the right place to start, what to take part in, and how to feel at home in a brand new city.
Now fully settled into the city life, with a gorgeous friendship group and busy schedule, I have collated all the big-sister advice I needed when I first moved to York.
1. Find your community in York, not just on campus
Whilst the University of York offers many student events and activities, one of the best ways to make the city feel like home, is to embrace all the wonderfully unique small businesses, communities and events that the city itself has to offer. York brings to the table a rich cultural history, thriving independent businesses, and a vibrant nightlife (not just the usual Wednesday night Salvos). What York does well is forming a range of strong, inclusive communities, meaning that there is a place for everyone in this city.
Enjoy running and a sweet treat- why not join the friendly Heppni run club? or Rise run club?
In need of a fun night out that isn’t clubbing- why not go to one of the many parties or festivals on Bishy Road? Or an open mic night at The Angel, followed by late night karaoke at Evil Eye?
Maybe you need a break from the drinking- why not try morning yoga at Spark, followed by a wall along the old Roman walls? Or perhaps an evening comedy night at Micklegate social?
Finding your community in York, away from campus, can help you feel more settled and what’s more, excited about the city you live in.
2. York isn’t just the city centre- get exploring
When moving to a new city, it can be easy to fall into the mindset of wanting to only make the most of what the city centre has to offer. And this is great- you should. But why not take advantage of York’s incredible travel links? Whether you take yourself on a solo date, or make exploring a group activity, it can be a refreshing change to get out of the city. This year, my friends and I have dedicated one day a week to get out of the city centre and explore somewhere new.
As cosy season creeps in, my personal recommendation would be Haworth. Known as the home of the Bronte’s, and the backdrop of the iconic film Wild Child, Haworth is the perfect place for a breath of fresh air. Here you can explore the history of the Brontes, stop for a hot chocolate at The Old Post Office, mooch around the independent shops, and go for a countryside hike at golden hour.
Alternatively, how about catching the train to Leeds, Knaresborough, or Durham- all accessible by train in under an hour. Whether you prefer a city break, or a countryside stroll, York’s incredible train and bus links cannot be underestimated.
3. It really is the people you meet
When moving to a brand new place, it is natural to have concerns about fitting in, making friends, and creating a life that you enjoy. Remember, as much as enjoying your course, joining societies, and exploring the city is important, what matters most is the people you choose to spend your time with. Simply put, you are the people you surround yourself with.
Whether you’re having a bad day, or feeling homesick, having a positive support bubble is what can make all the difference. Surrounding yourself with kind, supportive, and resilient friends will feel infinitely more meaningful than joining nine different societies, or studying for 10 hours a day for an exam would.
4. Network, network, network
5. Be prepared to budget
6. Getting around is easy
One of the biggest positives about York is how easy it is to get around, particularly by bus. One of the biggest favours I did for myself was downloading the First Bus app, and purchasing one of their student bundles, so that I could travel with ease, at a much cheaper price.
Whilst York is very walkable, the frequent buses make it easy to get to campus, or further into the centre, when you’re running short on time. Furthermore, I would recommend familiarising yourself with the routes of the local buses, such as the X46, X47. This way, you have endless options for travelling in and around York in no time at all.
7. Embrace the changing seasons