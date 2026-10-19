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Love Is Blind’s Stew reveals what Jax DM’d him after calling off engagement and quitting the show

According to him, she was quick to reach back out

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Is Blind reached an all-time high for awkwardness in the form of Jax and Stew, but he’s now claimed she messaged him after quitting the show. They had quite possibly the worst Love Is Blind reveal of all time, filled with off-vibes from the outset. 

After getting engaged in the pods, Jax admitted that the thing she feared most about seeing Stew in person for the first time was a lack of physical connection. She said she was dreading an “incredibly awkward” reveal.

And it was awkward in bucket-loads. Stew was over the moon about seeing Jax, but she clearly didn’t feel the same. After the reveal, Jax told producers she thought it best if she called it off and went home. She rejected meeting with Stew, and said she “can’t be with him”. He was then told by producers that Jax didn’t want to go to Mexico, and had instead gone home immediately. 

But, it turns out their conversations didn’t end there. Jax apparently reached out straight away, as per Stew’s account of things. 

Jax and Stew on Love Is Blind

via Netflix

“You leave the program, you go back to the hotel,” Stew told E! News in an interview. “By the time I had checked into the hotel, I had a message from her. She had found me through Instagram.”

He then explained further want the content of the DM was, and said Jax was “explaining what she had been going through, what the situation was.”

Stew added: “It was super sincere. She explained that it wasn’t about me. It was about just the emotional overload of the previous couple weeks, and I think once we got settled back in Boston, once kind of normal life was allowed to resume, we were able to kind of catch our breaths.”

Jax has since explained why she left the experiment, and said it was nothing to do with Stew’s appearance. “I went completely [into] flight mode,” she said, before confirming: “What I felt was real at that time. The good and unfortunately the bad was real too, and it had nothing to do with him or his looks. It was the moment, and it was way too much for me.”

I guess we’ll continue to watch this space!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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