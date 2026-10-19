Forget Gotham! London’s viral Batman is single-handedly restoring my faith in humanity

They say not all heroes wear capes, but this one does

7 hours ago

After years of watching him in movies, Batman has jumped from the pages of fiction and straight into the busy streets of London.

Dressed in a metal Batman suit straight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the currently unidentified individual has been spotted across the nation’s capital.

But with a lack of manic clowns and alien invasions, what’s he doing?

Who is London’s Batman, and what does he do?

If you type the words “Batman” and “London” into TikTok right now, you’ll be shown so many videos of just that. He’s out there, people. But unlike his fictional counterpart, this superhero is actually doing good.

Rather than bust up criminals on the street, which admittedly I would love to see, this Batman is simply helping the community.

“Tell me your problems, and I will make them go away,” his Instagram bio reads.

He does just that, doing the menial tasks that we foolishly rely on the government for. To date, he’s cleaned up the streets, made Freddos 5p again, given out fans for hot passengers on the underground, helped old people cross the road, helped to fill in potholes, paid parking fines at the hospital, and brought back £1 chicken and chips. He’s even been giving out free fuel amidst rising prices. Bruce Wayne could NEVER.

Unfortunately, I can’t speak to the identity of the person behind the mask. The individual has yet to be properly identified.

There are some theories

To say that London’s Batman is beloved right now would be an understatement. His small acts of kindness are going viral, yes, but they’re also proving that not all humans are evil. Thank God.

Naturally, this has left many people desperate to find out who is behind the mask. While it’s undoubtedly some random person we’ve never heard of, wild theories I’ve come across include Keir Starmer trying to win back the people, the Prime Minister, and David Beckham. One person really went hard and argued it was actually Batman, like, the fictional character…

The most convincing theory is definitely Niko Omilana. The YouTuber and prankster is known for this brand of viral gag, and to be giving away free fuel, the person behind the mask just has to have some coin in their pocket. I mean, the suit is legit, and that takes money.

Either way, London’s Batman is single-handedly proving that, in fact, heroes do wear capes.

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Featured image credit: London’s Batman/TikTok