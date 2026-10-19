Ah, Love Island’s Samie and Tyrique announce they are expecting their first baby together

6 hours ago

Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Tyrique Hyde have announced they are expecting their first baby together. I’m shocked?!

The couple got together earlier this year, just weeks after Samie won Love Island All Stars alongside Ciaran. They quickly broke up, before she went public with Tyrique. Just six months after going official, the couple have shared a video on Instagram to confirm they are expecting their first child.

They went official in March this year, and have now shared their happy news. They posted a joint post, of Samie getting an ultrasound, and them posing with the pregnancy tests. The caption was a simple white heart emoji.

In the video they kiss, and then Tyrique could be seen beaming at the printed photos of the baby from the scan. Fellow Islanders have flooded the comment section with well wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

“OMFGGGGG 😭😭😭😭😭 congrats my family,” Dami Hope said. Winner Jess Harding added: “Mum and dad can’t even cope. Love you both so much.” Fellow All Stars Islander Liv Hawkins said: “Congratulations!!! 🥹😭🤍 so happy for you both,” while Jessie Wynter said: “Oh my god congratulations you two!!! 🥹 I’m so happy for you both!!!” Heaps more Islanders joined the comments, too.

Tyrique was on the show in 2023, and left with Ella. After they split, he constantly hinted that he fancied Samie, even when she left All Stars in a relationship with Ciaran. After they left together, Samie and Ciaran had the quickest breakup of any Love Island winners in history.

Samie and Tyrique got together just weeks after Samie and Ciaran ended things, and people have constantly accused them of being in a “showmance”. But they’ve gone from strength to strength, proving people wrong with adorable holidays, and now this news!

Featured image via Instagram. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.