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Lola and Sean after Love Island 2026

Love Island’s Sean forced to deny cheating on Lola as photos of him on night out with girl emerge

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Island 2026 Islander Sean “Fitzy” Fitzgerald has had to deny cheating on Lola Deal, after people got the wrong idea from some pictures of him on a night out.

The pictures that were shared appeared to show Fitzy out in a nightclub in Manchester with another girl, as a source claimed they left holding hands. His Love Island girlfriend Lola was nowhere to be seen. 

According to The Sun, the photos emerged on Monday 19th October, and were taken at 2:30am in NoHo club in Manchester city centre. In the pictures, Fitzy and the girl are “looking close” and holding hands. 

A source told the publication: “When I bumped into him [Fitzy], he just seemed shocked. He didn’t think that anyone would recognise him.” They described Fitzy as “friendly” but said his demeanour “changed” when he was asked where Lola was.

The source added: “Even the girl he was with, she was giving a bit of a jealous vibe that we were speaking to him. She had short, blonde hair, like a little bob. She was really pretty and they looked close.” Fitzy was said to have responded, presumably about Lola: “She’s waiting back at the hotel for me.”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

They then claimed Fitzy left after “people started noticing he was there” and he was being pointed at by other people in the club.  The source has claimed “he just left” and was “holding hands” with the girl he had been spotted inside with. 

“It seemed like he and Lola were really locked in and that they were going to last a long time. I didn’t really expect him to be in public with that girl,” the source said. 

However, a rep for the former Islander has said it was all just a misunderstanding. “Lola and Fitzy have confirmed that the girl in question is a mutual friend of theirs and that there was absolutely nothing in it. Fitzy has also confirmed that he of course did not leave the club holding hands with her,” they said in a statement. 

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on FacebookFeatured image via Instagram. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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