The age gaps of the Love Is Blind US season 11 couples who managed to lock it in

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Out of the 30 Bostonians to enter the Love Is Blind pods for season 11, only 10 left as engaged couples (and even fewer seem to genuinely like each other). Here’s a closer look at the age gaps of all the Love Is Blind season 11 couples.

Aneha and Cam

Aneha is the youngest participant on Love Is Blind season 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

At 28, Aneha is just over a year younger than her new fiancé Cam. Her birthday is in February, and he turned 29 in November.

Blake and Erika

Blake (aka the bloke who kept banging on about boats) is 38. His fiancée Erika is 37 years old. She got married before about a decade ago.

Jax and Stew

Before filming Love Is Blind, Jax told Tudum she was into “successful, older” men. Stew didn’t exactly fit this criteria. Jax is 31 years old, and Stew is only a few years older at 34. Ah, maybe it just wasn’t meant to be…

John and Sarah

Amazingly, Sarah got engaged to John, despite his takes on the Covid vaccine. John is 33 years old. Sarah is actually a little older than him, as she’s 34.

Michaella and Rob

She’s aged 35. Rob is actually the oldest participant in Love Is Blind season 11. He is five years older than Michaella. He’s 40 years old (plus he’s really into golf, which surely ages a person by at least a decade). Michaella and Rob also have the largest age gap of out of the engaged couples from this season.

Wilnie and Wilson

Wilson is aged 35, so 33-year-old Wilnie is two years younger than him.

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Featured images via Netflix.