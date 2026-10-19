The Tab
love is blind us boston season 11 engages couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Is Blind US season 11 couples who managed to lock it in

Michaella and Rob have the biggest age gap

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Out of the 30 Bostonians to enter the Love Is Blind pods for season 11, only 10 left as engaged couples (and even fewer seem to genuinely like each other). Here’s a closer look at the age gaps of all the Love Is Blind season 11 couples. 

Aneha and Cam

Aneha is the youngest participant on Love Is Blind season 11.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aneha Singh (@anehahaha)

At 28, Aneha is just over a year younger than her new fiancé Cam. Her birthday is in February, and he turned 29 in November.

Blake and Erika

love is blind us boston season 11 blake and erika

I’m still not sure if they’re sure about each other
(Image via Netflix)

Blake (aka the bloke who kept banging on about boats) is 38. His fiancée Erika is 37 years old. She got married before about a decade ago.

Jax and Stew

love is blind couples age gaps

Watch them get the ick in real time! *Jazz hands*
(Image via Netflix)

Before filming Love Is Blind, Jax told Tudum she was into “successful, older” men. Stew didn’t exactly fit this criteria. Jax is 31 years old, and Stew is only a few years older at 34. Ah, maybe it just wasn’t meant to be…

John and Sarah

Amazingly, Sarah got engaged to John, despite his takes on the Covid vaccine. John is 33 years old. Sarah is actually a little older than him, as she’s 34.

Michaella and Rob

love is blind michaela and rob

Well, they look happy here?
(Image via Netflix)

She’s aged 35. Rob is actually the oldest participant in Love Is Blind season 11. He is five years older than Michaella. He’s 40 years old (plus he’s really into golf, which surely ages a person by at least a decade). Michaella and Rob also have the largest age gap of out of the engaged couples from this season.

Wilnie and Wilson

Wilnie and Wilson love is blind us season 11 couples age gaps

Well, they made it this far?!
(Image via Netflix)

Wilson is aged 35, so 33-year-old Wilnie is two years younger than him.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Jax speaks out after toe-curling Love Is Blind reveal, and shares why she *really* ghosted Stew

Oh no! There are divorce rumours surrounding yet another Love Is Blind couple

love is blind ajay ciara a year on and also at their wedding

Love Is Blind’s Ciara and Ajay are still together – here’s what their marriage has been like

Latest

Starting at Uni of Warwick? Here’s the ultimate freshers’ guide to campus accommodation

Natasha Brock

Freshers’ Week is just around the corner… but don’t worry divas! We’re here to ensure you pick the right accommodation for you

benita love is blind us season 11

A deep dive into Benita’s job outside of Love Is Blind, and her side hustle as a model

Claudia Cox

Benita also wrote a book

Love Is Blind’s Stew reveals what Jax DM’d him after calling off engagement and quitting the show

Hayley Soen

According to him, she was quick to reach back out

love is blind us boston season 11 engages couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Is Blind US season 11 couples who managed to lock it in

Claudia Cox

Michaella and Rob have the biggest age gap

Will Manchester’s Curry Mile replace its name as South Asian restaurants become scarce?

Ellie Ryder

The end of the curry house era

Hairdrying knickers and £4 frappuccinos: Mistakes Lancaster first-years make at uni

Amy Laird

Let’s class these mistakes as character building

Forget Gotham! London’s viral Batman is single-handedly restoring my faith in humanity

Kieran Galpin

They say not all heroes wear capes, but this one does

A comprehensive guide to Leeds’ cheapest student nights out

Emma Beardwell

Because we’re all babes on a budget

University of York collaboration sets out new vision for online learning

Esme Hills

The expansion will enable more learners from underrepresented backgrounds to engage with the uni

Celebrity Traitors has begun: Here’s how your Cardiff Uni course would behave in the game

India Skone

Claudia would definitely pick the new YOLO ticket system as a Traitor

Burning buildings and thousands of arrests later: How the violent riots in France actually started

Kieran Galpin

Students have suffered ‘war like’ injuries

The Traitors’ dramatic soundtrack is basically trolling us, and it’s completely intentional

Hebe Hancock

The producers know those covers are a bit ridiculous

Cyber security threats target University of York staff and students

Esme Hills

University of York has received a number of cyber security threats across the University community

Things that annoy me as a student in York

Faye Robinson

From ridiculous prices to aggressive geese, there’s always something to complain about.

Calling all Lancs students: Here are seven essential life hacks for surviving uni life

Evie Stones

Because when you’re a student, you need all the help you can get

John shares statement to ‘clarify a couple of things’ after controversial chats in Love Is Blind pods

Hayley Soen

‘We both found it to be a wonderful, productive conversation’

The Dismissal of Women’s Health at University

Phoebe Davies

“Ignorance is bliss”… but to whom?

Every social sec needs this: What your Wednesday night route says about you

Cormac Collins

This one’s for the mob of minions, chickens, lobsters, pink wig wearers, and sweaty boys in chinos

Joe Lycett opens up about his sweet friendship with Miranda Hart after Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

They both got emotional

Comfortably chic: How to perfect your autumn wardrobe this semester

Evie Lander

Attempting a chic autumn wardrobe on a maintenance loan is an extreme sport