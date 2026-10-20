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Lucinda and Sean after Love Island

Love Island’s Lucinda shares honest update on what her relationship with Sean is really like

She admitted they argued a lot at the start of their relationship

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Nobody thought Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone were the real deal when they were on Love Island. They were constantly hit with people thinking their relationship was fake, and even the Islanders in the All Stars villa with them didn’t back them. So now, it’s been refreshing to watch them absolutely thrive, and prove everyone wrong. 

The couple met during the third series of Love Island All Stars, and left the villa together. However, their relationship was overshadowed by arguments between the girls, and in particular Belle Hassan, Samie Elishi and Jessy Potts calling out Lucinda, with arguments leaving her in tears. However, now she and Sean have been together ever since. 

In a recent YouTube video, Lucinda got really candid about her relationship with Sean after Love Island. While she admitted they do sometimes argue, like most couples, she said she does one day hope they get married. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lucinda (@lucindastrafford)

When answering the question of if she thinks they’ll get married, Lucinda said: “I really hope so. I love Sean to absolute pieces. He honestly just treats me like a princess.”

She admitted that although they might look “perfect” on social media, they aren’t, but that’s completely normal. “Don’t get me wrong it’s not always perfect, and I think on social media, people think that all relationships are perfect,” Lucinda said.

“People probably think that me and Sean don’t argue but quite frankly we do have disagreements, and I wouldn’t say we have like big, big arguments but we do have disagreements on certain things. I do think that is normal. I mean we never let it get out of control and we do have so much respect for each other.

“Don’t get me wrong, there has been things in the past that upset each other, and that just is our relationship. I think that we are just two really normal human beings. We haven’t even been together for a year yet… it feels like we’ve been together forever.”

She said that before they get married and settle down, she wants “see more of the world” with Sean. “It would be amazing, marrying Sean,” Lucinda said. “He’s just such a sweetheart.”

Lucinda said she and Sean get asked a lot about if she thinks there is a proposal coming soon, and she said: “I am very happy with where things are going. We don’t even live together yet. We need to do that first. I love Sean to pieces, he is the best. I do just want it all the be very natural and something that doesn’t have pressure.”

Lucinda went on to say she and Sean “argued more at the beginning” of their relationship, when they were still getting to know one another. “That was when most of the arguments were,” she said. “Then I would say we argued most maybe like a couple of months ago when five or six months was over and it was more of the nitty gritty of the relationship.”

Now, they just have silly disagreements over not texting one another when the other is busy with work. 

Watch the full video here: 

Featured image via Instagram. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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