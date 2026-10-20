New to Exeter? Here are eight things to add to your uni bucket list

From EGB and Varsity to beach days in Exmouth, here are things you must tick off before you leave

3 hours ago

Being an Exeter student is more than just lectures, study sessions and deadlines. Whether you’re a fresher finding your feet or a third year making the most of your final months, here are eight things to add to your Exeter uni bucket list.

Visit the Christmas market and Winter Wonderland

Nothing says Christmas is on its way quite like wrapping up warm, wandering around stalls and spending far too much on festive food and drink.

Exeter’s Christmas market is the perfect excuse for an evening away from the library. Browse the stalls, grab a hot chocolate or mulled cider and have a go on the fun rides. Bonus points if you come home with a Yorkshire pudding wrap and 100 photos of the cathedral for your Instagram story.

Go to Varsity at Sandy Park

If you haven’t been to Varsity yet, consider this your sign. Watching Exeter take on another university team, surrounded by hundreds of students cheering, chanting and having a pint, is an experience in itself.

Even if rugby isn’t your thing, the atmosphere makes it worth going. Get your green face paint ready and wrap up warm.

Get your EGB tickets

The Enchanted Garden Ball is the ultimate end-of-year celebration, with music, rides, food and festival vibes. Think cute outfits, dancing and celebrating the end of the academic year. Tickets drop in term two. So keep an eye on EGB’s Instagram and get organised. If you miss out initially, look out for resales closer to the event.

Take the train to Exmouth for a beach day

One of the best things about Exeter is how easy it is to get to the beach. When the sun finally appears, grab your things and head to Exmouth for sunbathing, swimming and games on the sand. Complete the day with a mandatory fish and chips, and an ice cream to finish off with a seafront sweet treat.

More of a countryside person? Swap the beach for a hike on Dartmoor, only a short drive away from Exeter. Either way, make the most of Devon’s gorgeous landscapes whilst you still have the chance!

Spend a day at the races

For something different, head to the Newton Abbot Racecourse. Horse racing, music, loads of students and an excuse to dress up? Sounds like a great day out. You may even come back with a small profit if you’re lucky. Unless of course the numerous food trucks on the day are just a bit too tempting.

Besides, when else are you going to get the chance to see a bunch of young adults day-drinking in suits, flat caps and tweed jackets, dancing along to the DJ sets? It’s definitely a fun alternative to the usual Exeter night out.

Try the food spots on the Quay

The Exeter Quay is certainly a highlight of the city, with plenty of great food options: Between Bread is perfect for sandwiches; Crave is worth a visit when you fancy something tasty; Sundays is lovely for coffee and brunch, and The Boatyard Bakery is ideal for a sweet treat.

Grab something to eat, sit by the water and enjoy a break from campus. It’s also a great spot to take visiting friends and family.

Explore Magdalen Road

Just outside the city centre, Magdalen Road is a slightly more underrated part of Exeter that deserves some attention. It’s packed with independent shops and food spots, including Maker Maker, The Common Beaver, Portal Pizza and Calvo Loco. Whether you fancy a coffee, something to eat or a wander around the shops, it’s worth exploring for a change of scenery.

Explore beyond campus

Finally, don’t spend your entire degree cooped up in your room or studying on campus. Visit a new coffee shop, organise a day trip or explore somewhere in the city you’ve never been before. University goes by quickly, so make the most of everything Exeter has to offer while you’re here.