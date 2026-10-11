A fresher’s guide to Exeter city centre

As the good weather is scheduled to continue, and summative deadlines hide in the distance, it’s time to explore your new city

14 hours ago

Arriving in a new city to begin the next stage in your life is daunting enough for the average first-year student without simultaneously having to survive Freshers’ Week, cook meals for yourself, and maintain a social life. In the chaos of starting university, it is surprisingly easy to forget to appreciate your new surroundings.

Whether you have exchanged a major city for Exeter’s slightly more manageable streets, or you are adjusting to your first taste of independent city life, there is plenty to discover beyond campus. From history and culture, to coffee and fun activities, here is a fresher’s guide to making the most of your time in Exeter.

Exeter Cathedral: The top landmark

The city wouldn’t be complete without its principal landmark. Exeter Cathedral and the green sit in the very middle of the city, making it a particularly popular place on the sunniest days. Dating back to 1050, with the current cathedral largely constructed from the 14th century onwards, it offers a glimpse into the South West’s rich history, while its surrounding green serves as a beautiful picnic spot with new friends.

If you are a keen lover of either archaic architecture or English history, the cathedral offers students at the university free standard admission by registering for a welcome card, allowing infinite visits.

Northernhay, Rougemont Gardens, and Royal Albert Museum

If you look past the confines of the famous Timepiece, you will find another beautiful and historic local spot. The Castle gatehouse holds a memorial plaque dedicated to the Devon Witches, the last people executed for witchcraft in England. While the commemoration is significant for those interested in history, the gardens provide a leafy escape from the bustling city centre, bordered by ancient Roman walls. This hidden landscape is also worth remembering during the Exeter Christmas season: the Winter Wonderland Fairground takes place here from late November to early January.

In addition to the gardens, just round the corner sits the Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery. Dedicated to local history and art, and entirely free to enter, this museum is an insightful way to spend a couple of hours away from the lecture halls… if you’re still willing to learn outside of class.

Shopping and restaurants

From Guildhall’s supermarkets and restaurants (including Franco Manca, Turtle Bay, and the recently opened Beefy Boys), to the high-street brand of Princesshay, there is plenty to browse.

An afternoon spent wandering around the latest stock of your favourite shops, followed by a student pizza night, might just be the reward you need for surviving another week at university.

Cafès

The city centre certainly does not lack coffee shops, whether you’re after a bit of caffeine or somewhere to spend three hours ‘attempting’ to work. Exeter is dominated by both quaint independent cafés and your most recognisable coffee makers. Popular places include those most central, such as Jar, Boston Tea Party, Knoops, and The Tiny Tasting Room, and some great alternatives further away around the Quay. There you’ll find a vast array of small businesses with the most delicious brunch menus and pastries.

Staying social? How about some games?

Rainy days do not have to mean retreating to your room. If you’re looking to get out of the flat while still maximising your free time with friends, Exeter has plenty of ways to be competitive. Recently refurbished Tenpin Exeter, located just across the Quay, or the new All Stars Sports Bowl are the perfect places for a games-based afternoon or evening. If bowling isn’t the priority, Tenpin also offer karaoke, laser tag and an arcade room.

Indeed, Exeter is also not short on escape rooms, if you desire a test against absurd puzzles and brainteasers.

Less of a social game, Boulder Exe is a popular choice amongst students who wish to improve their climbing abilities and challenge friends.

Raising the bar

After a day spent cracking the code to the escape rooms, or perhaps a movie night at one of the cinemas, a trip to the pub is always a student classic. Besides the popular Imperial Wetherspoons or The Ram on campus, the city has a few alternatives for its new residents.

For those interested in a waterside beer garden, head south of town to the Double Locks, or perhaps consider the archaic intimacy of the Turks Head on the main high street. More popular amongst students are the Stoke Arms, known for its student-friendly atmosphere, and Henry’s Bar, complete with a pool table. The Victoria Inn – or to some, ‘The Vic’ – is also a classic student pub for spending the darkening evenings.

So, get off campus and explore!

University can easily become a cycle of lectures, seminars, the library, and whatever happens to be leftover in the fridge. But Exeter has plenty of exciting offers once you venture away from your respective campus. Coffee, games, or simply somewhere outdoors for some much-needed sunshine with friends, there is no excuse to spend your entire first year wondering what lies beyond the Forum.