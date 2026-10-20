Sarah reveals parts of political conversations she had with John that got cut from Love Is Blind

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Sarah and John had some very serious conversations when exploring their connection in the Love Is Blind season 11 pods. So much so, it was quite shocking to see her say yes to his proposal, given some of the conservative-leaning views he appeared to have, which seemed quite fundamentally different to her, as a healthcare worker.

The pair spoke about vaccines and abortions among other things, and now since the show, John has posted on Instagram to “clarify a couple of things” about his views. He said he believes in a woman’s right to choose, and is not “anti-vax”. John said the conversation with Sarah actually lasted over an hour, but was cut down to less than a minute.

It would seem other conversations they had got overly edited too. Sarah explained she had conversations about healthcare with the other men, as well as John.

“I had conversations like that with every man that I was still talking to,” she explained, in a chat with Swooon. “Those conversations are very important to me. Of course, it’s hard to have those conversations, but I actually like enjoy them a lot. So I’m happy to have that conversation with anyone who’s willing to actually have the conversation with me.”

Going into more depth about the chat with John, she added: “Obviously, it looks like a shorter clip, but it was a very long conversation. He was very willing to listen. He was engaged in the conversation and asking questions.” As she put it, “It was a really productive conversation.”

She explained that politics got brought up more and was cut out, and moving forward into later episodes said viewers can expect “a few more hard conversations,” and added, “and then a lot of laughing and fun, too.”

In a further chat with US Weekly, she said the full un-edited political conversations actually made her realise her opinions weren’t that different from John’s.

“I think I find it funny because, like, it was a very long conversation,” she told the publication. “Understandably, they make the clips kind of quickly so that you can see a little bit of everyone.” She then explained their “opinions weren’t that differing.”

Sarah added: “I think that I almost wish everyone could have seen the full conversation, because I think it was a wonderful conversation. I appreciated the conversation, and that’s why we kept moving forward.”

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