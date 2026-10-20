Zoella and Alfie have been spotted in New York, after months away from social media

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Zoella and Alfie Deyes have been spotted out in public for the first time in months, after seemingly disappearing from social media following Vlogmas 2025.

The YouTube couple have kept a pretty low profile this year, with Zoe Sugg sharing one final Instagram photo dump on New Year’s Day before going quiet. There have been a few little glimpses of what they’ve been up to, but nothing quite like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Over the weekend, a fan revealed on TikTok that she’d bumped into Zoe, Alfie and their close friend and fellow YouTuber Mark Ferris while working at a Halloween costume shop in New York.

In her mini vlog, the fan explained that she’d initially spotted Alfie across the store but couldn’t quite believe it was actually him. She decided to approach him with a rather awkward opening line, asking: “This is gonna be so random, but has anyone ever told you [that you] look like Alfie?”

Alfie apparently looked straight at her and replied: “I am Alfie.”

Understandably, she was mortified. Things only got more surreal when she turned around and spotted Zoe and Mark standing nearby, admitting she practically “disintegrated” on the spot.

The fan explained that she let the trio get on with their shopping before approaching them again as they headed to the tills. She asked for a photo and told them about the fan art she’d made and sent to their PO Box years ago, explaining how much their videos had meant to her.

Thankfully, the encounter sounds like it went about as well as a fan could hope. She described Alfie as being “so sweet” and said he gave her a huge hug, while Mark was “literally incredible”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenyx (@iridecia)

She also had one particularly enthusiastic review of the whole group, revealing: “They all smelled amazing.”

But perhaps the most interesting detail was what she didn’t ask them. Despite the obvious questions surrounding their YouTube absence, the fan said she deliberately avoided asking whether they planned to return to filming, explaining that she wanted to respect their privacy while they were enjoying their trip.

She said the group were in New York for Mark’s birthday and described all three as generous, sweet and lovely to meet.

The fan finished her video by saying she was simply happy for them, adding that they looked healthy and that she hoped they would “continue to live their life and prosper”.

So, while the sighting doesn’t give us any answers about when (or if) Zoe and Alfie will return to YouTube, it does offer a rare glimpse of the pair getting on with life away from the cameras.

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Featured image via Instagram/TikTok