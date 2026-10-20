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Stepdad accused of murdering Lancashire student declines to give evidence during trial

Nathan Owens, 34, allegedly attacked and killed his step-daughter at her accommodation in Preston

Evie Stones | News

TW: This article contains mentions of murder, sexual violence and suicide 

A man accused of murdering a his step-daughter at her halls of residence has declined to give evidence at a trial.

Nathan Owens, 34, was on trial for having attacked and killed Carla Georgescu at her accommodation in Preston.

Carla Georgescu was a second-year psychology student at the University of Central Lancashire.

Carla was discovered dead on her 20th birthday on Thursday 5th February 2026, a jury heard. Upon this discovery, she was found suspended from a wardrobe with injuries to her hands, cheek and sexual injuries. Carla was wearing incontinence pants, with a sex toy positioned close to her body.

According to the prosecution, Carla’s stepfather Nathan Owens murdered her due to a twisted sexual obsession with her. The prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC told a trial at Preston Crown Court, Owens may have been motivated by sexual jealousy after learning Carla had planned to meet her online boyfriend for the first time in Romania.

After submitting all evidence against him, he prosecution has now finished their case against Owens. On Monday 19th October, his defence barrister confirmed they would not provide any evidence. He also confirmed Owens would not enter the witness box to present his testimony.

The judge, Justice Jacobs, asked whether defence barrister John Elvidge had informed Owens about how jurors could “draw such inferences as appear proper” from his decision not to give evidence, according to Lancs Live. In response, John Elvidge confirmed Owens had been given this advice and understood its implications.

According to prosecutor Nicholas Lumley KC, Owens murdered Carla in an assault potentially motivated by sexual jealousy. Owens allegedly visited his step-daughter in her accommodation Ribble Hall during the early hours of Wednesday 4 February 2026. He was the final person to see her alive.

The CCTV footage presented in court showed Carla taking her stepfather into Ribble Hall at approximately 4.30am on 4th September. The weekend before, Carla’s mother had stayed with her, buying birthday gifts and watching television with her in her dorm.

During this stay, Owens met the mother and daughter for dinner on Sunday 1st February, before leaving with his wife. The couple then went back to their home on Hopps Street in Hartlepool. During the early hours of the next morning, Owens contacted Carla to say her mother had left her purse behind and needed it before Carla’s planned journey to Romania on her birthday.

The jury then heard Nathan Owens told Carla he and his wife were returning to the halls to retrieve it. He informed Carla they would arrive within a couple of hours. When he arrived, Owens parked his vehicle away from the designated parking space and covered his head with a blanket as he moved towards Ribble Hall.

He left for Hartlepool ninety minutes later to arrive before his wife awoke, the jury was told. Owens did not tell anyone about his return to Preston until Carla’s mother contacted the mortuary on Friday 6th February 2026.

Initially, Carla’s death was believed to be a result of suicide. A murder inquiry begun shortly after her body was discovered. Nathan Owens denies the charges held against him of murder, grievous bodily harm and strangulation.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or access Lancaster University’s support services here

Alternatively, you can contact the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line at 0808 500 222, or The Survivor’s Trust at 08088 010 818 .

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Lancashire Police and Google Maps

Evie Stones | News
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