Bus confused? A Durham student’s guide to the bus

2 hours ago

It’s your first week in Durham and you realise you’re out of groceries. You’re faced with a mountainous trek to the nearest supermarket or attempting to catch the bus. Except when you get on, your mind goes blank. What even is a bus ticket? The bus driver is waiting, the line behind you tap their feet impatiently, and you forget how to speak. Everyone else seems to know a trick you don’t, and you tap to pay for a £2.50 single.

We’ve all been there, but don’t worry. Once you know what to ask for, getting around becomes a lot easier (and cheaper).

There’s so much the North East has to offer, even for students on a tight budget. For less than the price of a coffee, you can reach the seaside town of Seaham, explore the bustling city of Newcastle, or discover the historical Aukland Palace.

The simplest ticket to ask for is the 21-and-under single, which has a £1 fare. This is part of the Get Around for a Pound campaign by Go North East, and is available on eligible local bus services. Almost all buses in the North East offer this option, making them an extremely affordable form of transport. Be ready to show proof of age, as the bus driver may check.

If your journey only requires Arriva buses (the turquoise ones), the university have organised a Durham Student day ticket. There are two options: the Uni Zone, which covers Durham and surrounding areas (ticket costs £1.70), and the Uni Plus Zone, which extends to Newcastle, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Darlington (tickets cost £2.80). If you’re planning on making several journeys in one day, a student day ticket could save you money. When you catch the bus simply ask for a student day ticket (and state you would like plus zone if relevant) and prepare to show your campus card.

If you plan on using Arriva a lot, they also have discounted options if you buy a bundle of tickets, which is worth checking out on their app or website.

If your journey requires buses that aren’t run by Arriva, Go North East also offer a 21-and-under day ticket. This costs £3 and covers unlimited travel on local buses, the Tyne and Wear metro, and the Shields Ferry. Quite the bargain! To get this ticket on the bus, ask for the 21-and-under Go North East day ticket. If you’d like to catch the metro with this ticket, you may need to show your ticket to Metro staff at the barriers so they can open it for you, as it doesn’t scan. These tickets are great for adventures that take you deeper into the North East.

Don’t panic if you’ve already turned 22. Go North East also offers slightly discounted tickets for passengers aged 25 and under, worth looking into on their website. Additionally, they also offer an adult day ticket which covers local buses, the metro and the ferry for £7.50.

If you’re still feeling apprehensive about catching the bus, both Arriva and Go North East have apps where you can buy your tickets in advance. Remember to activate your ticket before you get on the bus, be ready to scan the QR code on the machine near the driver, and prepare to show student ID or proof of age. Please note the Go North East app can take up to 48 hours to verify your age before you’re able to digitally purchase the 21-and-under tickets. So remember to do this in advance – although you can still buy on the bus.

Both these apps also offer live tracking of the buses, and the ability to check what route to take to reach your destination. So no need to worry about chasing after a bus as it pulls away!

With this knowledge in mind, you’re no longer bound to the South Road/town centre stretch. Whether it’s a fun day trip or just an easier route to get your shopping from Dragonville, enjoy your newfound freedom to explore beyond the city centre.

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