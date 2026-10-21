‘People just don’t like you’: Romesh’s take amidst claims of a Celebrity Traitors feud is spot on

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Amidst claims of a feud on The Celebrity Traitors set, which the BBC have denied, Romesh Ranganathan’s take from before the show started was incredibly nuanced.

It first came out earlier this month, when the MailOnline published a report with the allegations. In it, it was claimed that James Acaster complained to production about being “teased and mocked” by Romesh and Rob Beckett.

“Rob and Romesh clearly thought they were having a bit of a laugh, but James began to feel quite a lot of it was at his expense, and away from the cameras he started to get annoyed and upset by it,” sources claimed.

Despite that, the BBC issued a statement rejecting the claims, explaining: “Claims of teasing amongst the cast on the show and claims of complaints about teasing are categorically untrue. There were no incidents of this nature and there is no evidence to support these allegations.”

Romesh Ranganathan admitted Celebrity Traitors was ‘really weird’

At the end of September, before the second season of The Celebrity Traitors had commenced, Romesh Ranganathan spoke on a podcast about his experience on the BBC show.

In the interview, he admitted that he was the “wrong flavour for a certain type of people”, and that it felt “really weird” to be disliked by celebs he admires.

“I think to myself, I love you and the idea that they wouldn’t like you feels really weird to me. But the truth is that there are some people whose personality just rubs people up the wrong way,” he said.

“So sometimes you have to accept that, however you are, it’s not for someone else. I think in life we are all guilty of going, ‘I just don’t get it. I’ve been so nice to that person’. But they just don’t vibe with you.”

“Sometimes people just don’t like you and that’s okay,” he added.

With the BBC denying claims of a feud, and the fact that no stars have formally spoken out, it could be argued that these quotes started the whole claim train. Nontheless, it outlines something people might be overlooking amidst these claims of an on-set beef: Someone can be not your vibe, and it’s chill. It’s not that deep.

In Romesh’s own words: “You’ve got 21 people in the castle and I think you get on with certain people more than others – not that you don’t like them. And I’m not just saying this about Traitors; I am the wrong flavour for a certain type of people.”

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Featured image credit: BBC