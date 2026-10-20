If you apply Hannah Fry’s Celebrity Traitors formula to the show, it’s so clear she would’ve won

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Professor Hannah Fry cracked The Celebrity Traitors code using her big brain and keen maths skills, and her formula could change how the game is played in the future.

Though she had a great time, Hannah didn’t have the easiest experience on The Celebrity Traitors. From the very first mission, when Jerry Hall couldn’t stomach being buried for more than a few seconds, she was under a massive amount of scrutiny. That only increased once she was recruited by the Traitors.

Though many people thought recruiting Hannah was a mistake – after all, she’s the smartest person in the room and the obvious choice – it might have actually saved Maya and James’ necks.

Hannah Fry’s Celebrity Traitors formula is unbelievably accurate

During various roundtable discussions, Hannah referenced her Celebrity Traitors formula a number of times, referring to possible eventualities as “universes.” In theory, as the weeks rolled on, she would have be able to whittle down the options until she was left with the Traitors.

For doing certain things, celebs would be awarded points. For instance, burn votes got people +0.47, voting for a banished traitor +0.33, and being the last group at breakfast with a revealed traitor -1.73.

Someone on Reddit crunched the numbers in relation to season two, and it’s pretty spot on. James Acaster got +1.93, Maya Jama +1.93, and new Traitor Kenny +1.53. After that were simply the people who just came off as mega suspicious, like Leigh-Anne, Michael, and Miranda.

“I wouldn’t have thought it would be this accurate to be honest but I have underestimated how accurate these really simple indicators would be,” the original poster said.

So, if Hannah had remained a Faithful during the show, she proboably would’ve cracked the code quite quickly. If it’s that clear to Reddit users at the mid-point, Professor Hannah Fry certainly would have clocked it.

Over on TikTok, one person reacted with: “I wouldn’t have thought it would be this accurate to be honest, but I have underestimated how accurate these really simple indicators would be.”

“God I wish she remained a Faithful,” another said.

Some have since argued that the mystery of Traitors could be ruined by the formula, but I disagree. Hannah’s formula is based on the show’s previous seasons, so upcoming Traitors simply have to switch up their methods.

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Featured image credit: BBC