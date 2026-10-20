The 20 cheapest UK universities for a night out in 2026, revealed
Liverpool is one of the best places for skint students to go out
A study has revealed the cheapest university cities and towns for students to have a night out.
On average, the least expensive university for partygoers would be the University of Greater Manchester. The campus is in Bolton, where a night out costs £28.74.
Many Russell Group universities made the list. A night out at University of Birmingham, the University of Newcastle, the University of Liverpool, the University of Nottingham, the University of Sheffield, the University of Southampton or the University of Warwick generally costs under £33.00.
For the study, Sixes Cricket looked into the median price of club tickets, the taxi fares set out by the council, the cost of three pints of Guinness, and the expensiveness of late-night restaurants. The average costs listed below are based on the lower-priced quarter of the prices from that area.
So, here at the cheapest university cities and towns for a night out (along with which institutions are in that area), based on Sixes Cricket’s study.
15. Coventry
Coventry University, University of Warwick – £32.95
14. Swansea
Swansea University – £32.90
13. Portsmouth
University of Portsmouth – £32.85
12. Salford
University of Salford – £32.30
11. Aberystwyth
Aberystwyth University – £32.09
=8. Middlesbrough
Teesside University – £31.90
=8. Nottingham
Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham – £31.90
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=8. Hull
University of Hull – £31.50
7. Southampton
University of Southampton, Southampton Solent University – £31.35
6. Birmingham
Aston University, University of Birmingham, Birmingham City University, Birmingham Newman University – £31.27
5. Newcastle
Newcastle University, Northumbria University – £31.00
4. Sheffield
University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University – £29.85
3. Ormskirk
Edge Hill University – £29.20
2. Liverpool
University of Liverpool, Liverpool Hope University, Liverpool John Moores University – £29.07
1. Bolton
University of Greater Manchester – £28.74
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