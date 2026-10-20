Liverpool is one of the best places for skint students to go out

3 hours ago

A study has revealed the cheapest university cities and towns for students to have a night out.

On average, the least expensive university for partygoers would be the University of Greater Manchester. The campus is in Bolton, where a night out costs £28.74.

Many Russell Group universities made the list. A night out at University of Birmingham, the University of Newcastle, the University of Liverpool, the University of Nottingham, the University of Sheffield, the University of Southampton or the University of Warwick generally costs under £33.00.

For the study, Sixes Cricket looked into the median price of club tickets, the taxi fares set out by the council, the cost of three pints of Guinness, and the expensiveness of late-night restaurants. The average costs listed below are based on the lower-priced quarter of the prices from that area.

So, here at the cheapest university cities and towns for a night out (along with which institutions are in that area), based on Sixes Cricket’s study.

15. Coventry

Coventry University, University of Warwick – £32.95

14. Swansea

Swansea University – £32.90

13. Portsmouth

University of Portsmouth – £32.85

12. Salford

University of Salford – £32.30

11. Aberystwyth

Aberystwyth University – £32.09

=8. Middlesbrough

Teesside University – £31.90

=8. Nottingham

Nottingham Trent University, University of Nottingham – £31.90

=8. Hull

University of Hull – £31.50

7. Southampton

University of Southampton, Southampton Solent University – £31.35

6. Birmingham

Aston University, University of Birmingham, Birmingham City University, Birmingham Newman University – £31.27

5. Newcastle

Newcastle University, Northumbria University – £31.00

4. Sheffield

University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University – £29.85

3. Ormskirk

Edge Hill University – £29.20

2. Liverpool

University of Liverpool, Liverpool Hope University, Liverpool John Moores University – £29.07

1. Bolton

University of Greater Manchester – £28.74

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.