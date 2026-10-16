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Newcastle and Northumbria universities join forces for new Student Health Hub

Students of both unis can access the mental health service on Friday mornings

Samuel Illis | News

The Student Health Hub is offering joint wellbeing support to students of both Newcastle and Northumbria universities under one roof.

The service is building on a long-standing relationship between the two universities, formalised through the Collaborative Newcastle Universities Agreement in 2021. Student mental health and wellbeing form a key focus of the agreement, and the new Student Health Hub is a significant step in the universities’ collaboration. 

Any student can access the hub for a wide range of concerns. This includes, but is not limited to, physical health worries, mental health support, sexual health advice, and support after sexual violence. 

Students can access the service every Friday morning between 9:30am and 12:30pm on level 2 of Newcastle University’s King’s Gate building. No appointments or referrals are required.

Vashti Hutton, director of student life and wellbeing at Northumbria University, said: “By working alongside Newcastle University, the NHS and our community partners, we’re adding another way for students to get help early, in a relaxed, drop-in setting, and to be guided to the right support without having to repeat their story.”

Kate Aitchison, deputy director of health and wellbeing at Newcastle University, said: “The Student Health Hub will make it easier for students at Newcastle and Northumbria universities to get the right support at the right time, bringing trusted health and wellbeing services together in one welcoming place. 

“It has been designed to give students a simple, friendly space where they can talk to someone and be connected with the right support, with no referral needed and no need to know exactly where to turn.”

Both universities have emphasised that the Hub should not be treated as a replacement for further medical attention: “The Student Health Hub is an additional service and does not replace the need to register with a local GP practice or the use of wider NHS services. Students who haven’t yet registered with a GP are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, and should always call 999, or go to A&E in an emergency.” 

Featured image: Google Maps street view 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram and TikTok.

Samuel Illis | News
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