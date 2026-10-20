Newcastle University student left in tears after robbery

The student was described as ‘crying and emotional’ on the ground after the attack

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A Newcastle University student had her handbag stolen while she was walking through Newcastle city centre.

The student was walking along Queen Victoria Road on August 14, 2023, when Alexander McClymont attacked her. The student was left in distress by Alexander, who had since walked free from court.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, the student fell to the ground, and was described as “crying and emotional” after the attack. Newcastle Crown Court heard she has since left Newcastle to return to Iraq.

The victim noticed someone pulling her bag from her shoulder, and turned around before struggling against Alexander. The strap broke and he was able to make off with the bag.

A still taken from CCTV footage of the incident was circulated and police were able to identify Alexander. The 41-year-old from North Ayrshire was sentenced to two years imprisonment, and suspended for two years with a nine-month drug rehabilitation programme, after pleading guilty to robbery.

The court heard Alexander has been sent to prison for offences of dishonesty since the robbery.

Featured image via Google Earth

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