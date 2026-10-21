West Midlands mayor responds after thousands oppose plans threatening Birmingham music venues

The response comes after a protest party on Sunday 11th October hosted by vulnerable music hubs

3 hours ago

The West Midlands mayor has responded after thousands wrote to him, objecting planning proposals to demolish numerous independent music hotspots in Birmingham.

According to an Instagram post by Save Our Scene’s, Mayor Richard Parker confirmed his office had received “a considerable volume of correspondence” from those concerned about the plans. The mayor said he had contacted partners involved in the scheme and that the concerns raised “must be taken seriously”.

Richard Parker said: “My priority is to ensure that the West Midlands secures the transport improvements it needs while also supporting the businesses, venues and cultural assets that contribute so much to our economy, our communities and our identity.”

The response follows a campaign by the Digbeth Music Venues Alliance and Save Our Scene, an advocacy organisation opposing the plans. The groups ran a block party on Sunday 11th October, with performers included Silva Bumpa, Fleur Shore, Fat Tony and Low Steppa taking over the SOS Street Stage and other venues in Digbeth.

Save our Scene had encouraged the public to write to Richard Parker, the West Midlands mayor, asking for him to press National Rail to redraw plans, compensation for those venues affected and establish a timeline for the future.

The proposals form part of National Rail’s Midlands Rail Hub programme, which aims to build new railway infrastructure between Bordesley and Birmingham Moor Street to increase capacity and enable additional services through the city.

However, venues based on Lower Trinity Street, a key part of Birmingham’s independent music and nightlife scene, have expressed concerns about how these plans might lead to demolitions.

Mark Cuzner, Midlands Rail Hub Alliance Director, said the organisation understood the “uncertainty some businesses and venues are facing” over what the proposals could mean for their future. He said feedback from the first public consultation was being considered alongside further engineering and environmental work, with the aim of refining the plans and minimising their impact on the area.

Mark added that the Alliance wanted the railway improvements to be “a positive part of Digbeth’s future with the least amount of impact on the area”.

The proposals remain at an early stage, with a further public consultation on more developed plans expected in summer 2027. Construction is not currently expected to begin until 2030, subject to the necessary approvals.

The Alliance said it would continue engaging with potentially affected venues, businesses, landowners and tenants as the plans develop.

The alliance brings together several venues potentially affected by the proposals, including XOYO Birmingham, Club Colette, The Night Owl, Luna Springs and Mama Roux’s.

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