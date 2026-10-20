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love is blind michaella

An investigation into how boujie Michaella’s life actually is beyond Love Is Blind

Well, she did announce she was high maintenance

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

On Love Is Blind season 11, Michaella Giorgio declared she was “high maintenance”.

She told Rob in the pods: “In certain ways, I am a little high maintenance. Like, my nails are always done. My hair is always done. Like, I take care of myself. I can afford to take care of myself. But I’m not really high maintenance in a relationship … But I do like to travel comfortably. I like the lounge. I like certain experiences.”

So, how highly maintained actually is Michaella? How glamorous is her life beyond Love Is Blind? Let’s investigate.

Michaella’s career was in fashion

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaella has had some glamorous-sounding jobs.

So, Michaella started out as a stylist. She worked in retail for 15 years, and got a vice president position at an unspecified “growing fashion brand”. Michaella appears to care about fashion outside of her day job, too. If anyone cares, you can check out the Shop My page where she collates expensive coats she likes.

https://www.tiktok.com/@michaellagiorgio/video/7695819107660238094

Michaella actually quit her job after appearing on Love Is Blind – she left her role in fashion in March 2026. 

She’s now decided to be a consultant, and she set up a business called The Retail Architect. You can pay her “to help founder-led retail brands build businesses that no longer depend on the founder”.

She does love a holiday

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michaella | 🤍 (@michaellagiorgio)

Michaela does travel a fair bit. In April, she went to Nassau in the Bahamas. She also visited Denver and Miami in 2025, then Cancun and Saratoga Springs in 2024.

Now, all these trips all looked lovely. She’s certainly been on more voyages in recent years than most of us mortals ever would. However, I would argue that this is not an abnormal amount of holidays for an American reality TV participant to have boasted about on their Instagram.

Can confirm her nails are always done

I have personally scanned every photo on this woman’s Instagram in the name of journalism. I was unable to spot unpainted nails until 2019. I will take this as evidence that she does always have her nails done (or, that her nails are important enough to her that she is unwilling to be photographed without a manicure).

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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