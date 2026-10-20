Love Is Blind’s Wilson and Wilnie explain the circumstances of Malaine’s ‘difficult’ exit

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On Love Is Blind US season 11, we saw a love triangle form between Wilson, Wilnie and Malaine. Although Wilson seemed to be quite torn between Malaine and Wilnie, Malaine suddenly quit the show. Wilson ended up proposing marriage to Malaine. It was all quite rushed on Love Is Blind. Thankfully, since the show landed on Netflix, Wilson and Wilnie have gone into more detail about Malaine leaving Love Is Blind.

Wilson says he felt “a pretty deep connection” with Malaine during the Love Is Blind pods. He explained to Swoon: “We related on so many things, like cultural similarities, [our] upbringings [were] similar, the way we wanted to raise our family, and stuff like that. So I think I did see a future with her.”

Apparently, Malaine didn’t give Wilson much of an explanation as to why she quite Love Is Blind. “I think that’s something that she needed to do for herself … I think we could have had that conversation. Once she decided to make that decision for herself, I was fine with it… This experiment is unique, so there’s no blueprint for how to do it.”

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Malaine’s departure also came as a shock to Wilnie. She said: “I was on a date with Wilson, and we had like a little bathroom break. I walked through, and I had heard that Malaine left.” She did wish that Malaine had left under different circumstances, and Wilson had got a chance to officially end things with Malaine.

“It was important for him to have made a choice between her and I, and the fact that he didn’t… It was difficult.” Wilnie said, “I would have preferred that he did, but I still knew that he was somebody that I loved, and I knew that he loved me.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix