The Tab

Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

Georgie Jones | Guides

Do you fancy joining a society this year and feel stumped on what to sign up for? You aren’t alone there.

You have probably heard family, friends and teachers always telling you how much societies can make or break your university experience.

No pressure, right? It can feel daunting for every student throughout their degree, not just freshers. So, let’s take a look at all your options. 

So, what even is a society? Well, it is one of the best ways to meet new friends who already share common interests with you. No more desperately trying to finding something that you and your new university friends can talk about. Sounds pretty amazing, right.

There are 300+ student-led societies at the UoB Guild of Students, but their focuses can differ. S0me of the categories are academic, hobbies, sports or volunteering, meaning there is something for everyone. But, with all these societies how on earth are you going to choose?

Our societies fair video quickly summaries just some of the hundreds of clubs you can join at Birmingham University: 

@thetab_birmingham

#uob #freshers #uni #birmingham #studentlife

♬ original sound – TheTab_Birmingham

Academic societies 

There are lots of academically enhancing societies that are offered at the Guild and these might be just your cup of tea. By choosing one of these societies you can meet new friends, go to socials and also end up learning new skills for your future. 

So, if you really want to get down to business, you might take a look at Debating, Writers Bloc, Accounting and Finance, Commercial Law or maybe the English Department Society.

These societies sound amazing, and are a valuable chance to find course friends and make the most of your subject. Alternatively, you might want to join an academic society entirely different to your degree, perhaps one you have always wanted to study but haven’t had the opportunity.

Freddie, a second year member of Debating Society, told The Birmingham Tab: “Everything I’ve learned there has helped me to present my views in a fluent and well-structured manner.”

Whatever the reason, academic societies are a great way to settle into university, helping you make stronger friendships outside a packed lecture room. Although, you might want to consider spending your free time away from academic environments, and try something completely new…

Hobby or interest societies 

Some students instead choose to get as far away from their course as possible when they join a society. Hobby and interest sports could be just your cup of tea, great for ultimate relaxation amidst a busy student life.

At UoB, the options for hobby and interest societies are endless. You might choose to pick up your favourite activity that you started when you were five, or you may decide to try something completely new.

Some of these societies include the viral meal deal society, doctor who, art, hookers and stitchers, book club and baking. Or, you can immerse yourself in the world of guild drama spotlight, as part of any of the 10 performing societies.

Nikki, a member of Article 19, described her love of theatre as a way to get away from academics and become a part of a team. 

Volunteering

Guild of Students via Google Maps

Another way of making your mark at university is to start volunteering. In general, volunteering is a great way to boost a students’ CV, build a strong network and develop their practical career skills. The guild is on your doorstop with plenty of different volunteering opportunities, so you have a pretty convenient option to build up your skill-set. 

Some of your options in the guild are Amnesty International, UNICEF  and Action Against Homelessness. Also, just like with any other societies, the volunteering societies host socials and events.

Sports 

Finally, you could get yourself out onto the pitches and join a sports society. UoB was named Sports University of the Year,  by The Times.

So, of course, sports societies are a pretty big deal.

Don’t let sports societies daunt you. Most sports societies offer a range of levels to play at,  so you don’t need to be the next Serena Williams to pick up a tennis racket and join in.

For many sports you can join the social level where no experience is required and there is little pressure on you. And, obviously, joining a sport leads to many infamous Sports Nights.

This is a weekly student sports event members involving wacky fancy dress for the different societies. No matter what you get involved in you will hear a lot about Sports Night during your time at UoB.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Georgie Jones | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

We want you! The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers and content creators

Worried about Freshers’ Week as a non-drinker? Here are the best ways to get involved

Congratulations, freshers! Here’s the ultimate Birmingham student’s guide to the city

Latest

Save the date! The Celebrity Traitors finale is almost here, and it’s the longest episode EVER

Kieran Galpin

It’s basically a Celebrity Traitors movie!

King Kenny is obvious, but so many of The Celebrity Traitors cast don’t use their real names

Kieran Galpin

Miranda Hart made the right call

Celebrity Traitors star Romesh Ranganathan’s family lost their home when he was a teenager

Hebe Hancock

He had a difficult upbringing

7 things to do in York now that Autumn has arrived

Izzy Cartwright

It’s officially cosy season, here’s how to embrace it

uk universities hazing initiation rituals students here is durham and some boys with drinks

Hazing isn’t only a problem at US universities – UK students have ‘initiation rituals’ too

Claudia Cox

A University of Cambridge student allegedly caught fire

Nigella refusing to take smaller bites on Bake Off is more important than you might think

Hebe Hancock

It’s a refreshing change for women

Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

Georgie Jones

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

Hallo-week is back: Bristol’s best Halloween events 2026

Lara Wheatcroft

A guide to all of Bristol’s best Halloween events

What is the TikTok screentime to cash program? Why you should be wary of the pop-up

Hayley Soen

There are two varieties of the pop-up doing the rounds

Celebrity Traitors’ Hannah Fry accidentally exposed the exact voting tactic she researched

Hebe Hancock

She fell into the very mathematical trap

The four options Christa Pike faces next, and what she said about what she wants to happen to her

Hayley Soen

Her wishes were made clear

From locked in to clocked out: Here are the eight people you’ll meet in every KCL lecture

Daisy Lewin

Some come prepared, some come barely conscious, and some seem to have no idea why they came at all

Katie Zacharia’s turbulent career and history before becoming White House press secretary

Hayley Soen

She had a six year career break but has still had loads of jobs

Celebrity Traitors’ Sebastian Croft had three year relationship with co-star, and none of us knew

Kieran Galpin

They never made the ‘loving’ relationship public

People think Selena Gomez has removed her veneers, so here’s what’s been said of her teeth transformation

Hayley Soen

‘She got her crooked smile back’

James Acaster reveals the Celebrity Traitors are monitored even when they call their families

Hebe Hancock

They only get a 10 minute call

Leeds RAG fashions show

Leeds RAG Fashion Show reminds us grace and style knows no size

Dhvani Sandlas

‘We want the focus to be on individuality, personality and how each model can contribute to the creative vision of the show’

Julie was voted off The Celebrity Traitors due to unaired drama with James Blunt

Claudia Cox

James Acaster explains the incident that didn’t make the edit

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s harsh prison calls about Ken Urker have surfaced after his death

Kieran Galpin

She was talking to her other ex, Ryan Anderson, at the time

Your ultimate guide to surviving Freshers’ Flu

Anna Brown

Being a Fresher is all fun and games until you wake up with a blocked nose, a sore throat and the feeling that you’ve been hit by a bus