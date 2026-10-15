Stumped on which Birmingham societies to get involved in? Let’s break it down

There are over 300 societies at the UoB student guild, so how come you have no idea which one to join?

6 hours ago

Do you fancy joining a society this year and feel stumped on what to sign up for? You aren’t alone there.

You have probably heard family, friends and teachers always telling you how much societies can make or break your university experience.

No pressure, right? It can feel daunting for every student throughout their degree, not just freshers. So, let’s take a look at all your options.

So, what even is a society? Well, it is one of the best ways to meet new friends who already share common interests with you. No more desperately trying to finding something that you and your new university friends can talk about. Sounds pretty amazing, right.

There are 300+ student-led societies at the UoB Guild of Students, but their focuses can differ. S0me of the categories are academic, hobbies, sports or volunteering, meaning there is something for everyone. But, with all these societies how on earth are you going to choose?

Our societies fair video quickly summaries just some of the hundreds of clubs you can join at Birmingham University:

Academic societies

There are lots of academically enhancing societies that are offered at the Guild and these might be just your cup of tea. By choosing one of these societies you can meet new friends, go to socials and also end up learning new skills for your future.

So, if you really want to get down to business, you might take a look at Debating, Writers Bloc, Accounting and Finance, Commercial Law or maybe the English Department Society.

These societies sound amazing, and are a valuable chance to find course friends and make the most of your subject. Alternatively, you might want to join an academic society entirely different to your degree, perhaps one you have always wanted to study but haven’t had the opportunity.

Freddie, a second year member of Debating Society, told The Birmingham Tab: “Everything I’ve learned there has helped me to present my views in a fluent and well-structured manner.”

Whatever the reason, academic societies are a great way to settle into university, helping you make stronger friendships outside a packed lecture room. Although, you might want to consider spending your free time away from academic environments, and try something completely new…

Hobby or interest societies

Some students instead choose to get as far away from their course as possible when they join a society. Hobby and interest sports could be just your cup of tea, great for ultimate relaxation amidst a busy student life.

At UoB, the options for hobby and interest societies are endless. You might choose to pick up your favourite activity that you started when you were five, or you may decide to try something completely new.

Some of these societies include the viral meal deal society, doctor who, art, hookers and stitchers, book club and baking. Or, you can immerse yourself in the world of guild drama spotlight, as part of any of the 10 performing societies.

Nikki, a member of Article 19, described her love of theatre as a way to get away from academics and become a part of a team.

Volunteering

Another way of making your mark at university is to start volunteering. In general, volunteering is a great way to boost a students’ CV, build a strong network and develop their practical career skills. The guild is on your doorstop with plenty of different volunteering opportunities, so you have a pretty convenient option to build up your skill-set.

Some of your options in the guild are Amnesty International, UNICEF and Action Against Homelessness. Also, just like with any other societies, the volunteering societies host socials and events.

Sports

Finally, you could get yourself out onto the pitches and join a sports society. UoB was named Sports University of the Year, by The Times.

So, of course, sports societies are a pretty big deal.

Don’t let sports societies daunt you. Most sports societies offer a range of levels to play at, so you don’t need to be the next Serena Williams to pick up a tennis racket and join in.

For many sports you can join the social level where no experience is required and there is little pressure on you. And, obviously, joining a sport leads to many infamous Sports Nights.

This is a weekly student sports event members involving wacky fancy dress for the different societies. No matter what you get involved in you will hear a lot about Sports Night during your time at UoB.

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