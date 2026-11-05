MAFS UK has been axed, but the scandals that plagued the show have been going on for years

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Today, it has been confirmed that following an external review, MAFS UK has been axed by Channel 4. The review has been completed, and it has been confirmed that the series that was in production while the review took place will not be aired, and no more series will be created in the future. The spin-off Second Marriage At First Sight has also been cancelled.

This was following allegations from three brides, who made sexual misconduct claims against the show. Two of the women claimed to have been raped while filming took place. In April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that the grooms in question have denied.

While the review said Channel 4 had fulfilled its duty of care protocols, the channel decided to cancel the show anyway. But the scandals that have overshadowed the show had been going on for a long time.

*This article contains details some may find upsetting.*

Three brides raised sexual misconduct claims

Six months ago, it was confirmed that Channel 4 commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on MAFS UK, following sexual misconduct claims made by brides on the show. News broke the previous year that police were investigating claims someone from the show was sexually assaulted by their partner while filming was taking place. The claim was made in June 2025, but was reportedly regarding a “non-recent” incident.

A Panorama episode titled The Dark Side of Married at First Sight then aired on BBC One. It was fronted by Noor Nanji, who helped share the stories of the women. BBC warned the documentary raised “serious concerns” about the welfare of participants.

The only bride to be pictured and named in the episode was Shona Manderson. In the episode, Shona alleged her show groom Brad Skelly ejaculated inside her without her consent, a claim he has denied.

In a statement provided to the BBC, he said he understood Shona had consented that night, and categorically denied “any allegation of sexual misconduct” or that he was controlling. He said the relationship “was based on mutual consent, care and affection.”

While the review took place, previous episodes of MAFS were removed from all platforms.

Two of these brides claimed to have been raped

One of the women whose story was told in the BBC episode said her onscreen husband raped her, and then threatened her with an acid attack. A second woman told both Channel 4 and production, before broadcast, about being allegedly raped by her onscreen husband. Her episodes of MAFS were still aired.

Off camera, one of the women said her partner told her that he and his ex had been “violent” towards each other. Feeling worried about this, she told the production company welfare team. Welfare brought it up with the groom in question, and he is said to have told the team he had been the victim of violence, not the other way around.

The bride and her partner had been sleeping together during filming, and she explained the sex soon turned violent. She got bruises during sex, and claimed she had asked her partner to stop before, but he didn’t. He then threatened her with an acid attack, and raped her.

Lawyers for the production company said the bruises were described to the welfare team as being the result of rough, but consensual, sex. They claimed the rape had not been reported, and that the acid-throwing remark had been reported as a passing comment, not a threat. Lawyers said production acted immediately when the bride felt unsafe.

The second woman also claimed she had been raped. She also said she had told her partner “no” before, and one one occasion he had “grabbed my breasts and grabbed my bum” while she was sleeping. “I was saying no, no, stop, stop that, because I’d been asleep,” she said. She immediately reported the incident to the welfare team.

She further claimed she had told her groom on one occasion that she didn’t want to have sex, but he “smirked and climbed on top” of her, and had sex with her anyway. The production company is said to have passed on her claim to Channel 4.

Channel 4 said: “Related to those allegations, Channel 4 was asked to respond to claims of failures in welfare protocols. Channel 4 believes that when concerns related to contributor welfare were raised through existing welfare and production protocols, prompt and appropriate action was taken, based on the information available at the time. Channel 4 strongly refutes any claim to the contrary.”

Women’s Aid spoke out about the show in 2023

In 2023, when MAFS UK audiences watched things turn toxic between Shona and Brad, Women’s Aid spoke out. As well as being accused of being “controlling” – a claim Brad has since denied – Brad spoke on the show about “allowing” Shona to feel upset. These comments sparked a response from the women’s charity.

Teresa Parker, head of media at Women’s Aid, told The Tab: “It is really important that the experts on the show called this out as controlling behaviour and challenged Brad’s view that it was acceptable to say that he had the right to ‘allow’ Shona to be angry.

“TV programmes like these, which are based on the formation of relationships, need to be aware of the dynamics of controlling and coercive behaviour, and always send a clear message that it is wholly unacceptable.”

Brad and Shona were then asked to leave the show.

There have been other calls for cast members to be removed, and some have been

During the 2024 series of MAFS UK, it was revealed contestant Alex Henry had previous domestic abuse allegations against him, and there were calls for him to be removed from the show. Before this, groom Luke Worley was axed from the show following a physical fight with fellow groom, Jordan Gayle.

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