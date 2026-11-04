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Former cast member breaks down exactly how couples plan their weddings on Love Is Blind

She’s clarified exactly how much input they have

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The build up to the weddings is always a real turning point on Love Is Blind. The romance of the pods is over, and we get to see the couples test themselves in real life settings. Plus, at the same time, they have the very small factor of the biggest day of their lives being just days away. 

From the show, it’s quite unclear how much the participants actually get involved in their weddings. We obviously see them getting their suits fitted, and picking out dresses. I’ll never forget Shayne in season two sitting Natalie down to request a “casual, childlike” theme for their wedding, with mac and cheese and hot dogs.

So, those conversations do happen, but in the end, what is planning a wedding as a cast member on Love Is Blind really like? 

How much input do the couples really have on their Love Is Blind weddings? 

Love Is Blind weddings

via Netflix

In a recent TikTok, Micah from season four was asked how the weddings really work, in regards to the couples getting involved with the planning. “They’re always so stressed about planning their weddings in three weeks,” the person said about the couples. 

Micah replied: “Basically, we don’t have to do anything. We literally did nothing. They gave us a Google document that said, ‘What’s the vibe of your wedding? What’s something special?’.” She said she sent production a screenshot of a Pinterest board, but the wedding she got “looked literally nothing like that.” 

Micah explained her “special request” was a champagne tower for the reception, but, we all saw how her wedding went. There was no reception.

Micah said that participants will send production a Google Doc of the email addresses of everyone they want to invite to the wedding, and they send the invites out on the couples’ behalf. “In my experience, it wasn’t very stressful,” she added. “You’re not planning a wedding. You’re not paying for a wedding.” 

It’s previously been confirmed that Netflix doesn’t expect participants to put their hands in their pockets for the weddings, as they are all paid for. The show brings in a wedding planner, who has a set budget for all the weddings, which is divided among the group to make their dreams a reality. The cast work alongside the planner, so can have an element of input, if they want it. 

In terms of how much is spent, using season four as an example, tens of thousands was spent just on flowers, with some of the florals costing around $50k to $60k. Securing a venue for the ceremonies ate up almost $120k of the overall budget.

However, the show’s creator Chris Coelen has said if the couples want to personally add stuff to their wedding beyond the budget, the show won’t stop them. “If they wanted to spend their own money, or try to enhance it within reason, we would certainly allow that,” he said. “We would never put any constraints on them unless it was something we couldn’t accommodate within the show. That was really up to them.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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