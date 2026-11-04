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Three huge bombshells that are set to come out at the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

A lot has happened since filming ended

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

The weddings episode is here, which means one thing and one thing only: The Love Is Blind season 11 reunion is pending. This season has given us a lot of drama, but it would seem this really was just the beginning. 

The reunion episode releases on Sunday, November 8th at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Netflix. That’s 2am on Monday for UK viewers. But, if you can’t wait that long, the reunion episode was filmed in the last couple of weeks. So, lots of details about what the cast discussed, and the drama that followed have already been leaked. 

If you don’t want spoilers, look away now! 

Sarah and John have broken up, and not in a nice way

Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

via Netflix

Sarah and John may have been our only successful wedding this year, but come the reunion it has all come crashing down. This was leaked earlier this week by reality TV reporter and host of the Reality Receipts podcast, StorytimeWithRikkii.

Their breakup will be a big segment in the reunion, and *allegedly* there are some big claims made against John. Including some questionable antics that are said to have gone down at Rob’s birthday party. I mean, that says a lot in itself. 

In the trailer for the Love Is Blind season 11 reunion, Nick Lachey can be heard asking a cast member: “Did you cheat on your wife?” It’s not confirmed that this question was aimed at John, but he is the only cast member (we know of) with a wife. So, the rumour of what went down between them could be true. 

Apparently there were other issues that caused Sarah and John to not be together after Love Is Blind, as well. Rikkii has claimed: “I think issues that they were having in their marriage were communication and then household stuff. He made it very clear that he expected her to be the nester and take on the mental load of the household, so I think that did end up coming into play as far as part of their separation.”

Michaella dated the beekeeper, but that also turned sour

Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

via Netflix

After Rob showed his true colours, Michaella admitted she could never marry him, and ended things with him. This realisation came at a pod reunion mixer, that was also attended by beekeeper cast member, Matt Waldrip. When all this drama happened, we all backed Michaella to get with the beekeeper. 

And it would seem she was on the same page, as they did date after the show. Matt attended the reunion, but don’t get too excited, because apparently he was there because it’s all over, and that relationship didn’t end well for Michaella either. 

 “It did not end well,” Rikkii has claimed. “They [Michaella and Matt] are going to have a back and forth and she is going to go at him at the reunion. Both of them have a very skewed view of what happened and why the relationship ended. They do go back and forth and go in circles about that.”

Love Is Blind season 11 reunion

via Netflix

Rob will attend, but will seemingly get off lightly

Although it might have looked like a tense moment was brewing between Michaella and Rob during the teaser trailer, it would appear that heat was actually aimed towards Matt the beekeeper. It’s been reported that Rob, unfortunately, gets off quite lightly at the reunion. 

It’s been reported that the reunion was filmed right before his “crash out” episode dropped, so the reaction online hadn’t yet been received. Therefore, he didn’t really get grilled by anyone on the couches. They do apparently talk about what happened, but not to much extent. 

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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