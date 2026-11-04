Finalist Kenny outlines what he’d love to change about Traitors, and I think we all agree

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King Kenny had quite the character arc on The Celebrity Traitors, but that isn’t to say he thought the game was perfect.

Though we all watch a heavily edited version of The Traitors at home, those actually on the show are intimately familiar with how the game works – or doesn’t work, in this case.

Kenny has some tips for casting Traitors

Sitting down on The Fellas podcast after narrowly missing the chance to win The Celebrity Traitors, King Kenny admitted there’s one aspect of the game he’d love to change.

“I think the producers should make sure that everyone wants to play the game effectively,” he said. “Whether you’re a Traitor or a Faithful, everyone’s happy to do whatever. It makes the game much more fun.”

There have been a few examples of this in season two. For one, Richard E. Grant did the opposite of playing the game “effectively” when he blurted out his Traitor status in the very first episode. Similarly, James Blunt admitted that his chatty Cathy ways were a bid to get banished early in the competition.

Of course, the greatest example was James Acaster. Beyond his general reluctance to be a Traitor, which Maya and Kenny took issue with, he outed himself at the roundtable. Kenny thinks it cost him the competition.

He explained on the podcast: “I was shocked. Ultimately, in that moment when he spoke about him not spraying the perfume and bringing up that the murder happened in plain sight in that room, I said to Maya ‘Time’s coming but we’re going to have to fight for our life and try and win this.’

“I kind of had an argument to try and stay as long as I can because I was out of that room when the murder happened. So that was the only hope I had to try and win this. I think if James Acaster didn’t say that I would have won.”

To be fair, I think casting directors just assume people want to play when they join the show.

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Featured image credit: BBC and The Fellas/YouTube