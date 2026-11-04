Paris Jackson demands $600million from Michael’s estate and claims executor is withholding inheritance

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Paris Jackson has demanded $600million from her father Michael’s estate, and has claimed the longtime executor is stopping the children from getting their inheritance.

As per Page Six, the publication has obtained a court filing in which Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has asked a judge to order the estate to make a preliminary distribution of $600million to the Michael Jackson Family Trust. She has argued there is no legitimate reason the money has not been transferred, more than 17 years after her father died.

The petition was filed on October 29th in Los Angeles Superior Court, and in it Paris has reportedly said that the estate is generating billions, but the trust intended to benefit herself and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, remains unfunded.

The will left behind by Michael is said to have expressed that his children should have started receiving income from the trust when they each turned 21. However, Paris Jackson has said this never happened.

According to the filing, Michael then intended for each of his children to receive one-third of the principal in their respective trusts when they turned 30. They would then receive half of their remaining shares at 35, with the balance distributed outright at 40.

Paris took aim at executor John Branca, who was hired by Michael, and said he has an “iron grip” over her and her siblings with regards to when or if they can access money from the estate. She has said Branca has given small amounts to her and her siblings, that he determines.

A spokesperson for the Michael Jackson Estate told Page Six: “Ms. Jackson’s counsel is well aware that the Estate is prevented from fully funding the charitable foundation and the individual trusts for the beneficiaries until several legal hurdles have been removed, including in particular the ongoing IRS litigation, where they sought $700 million in taxes and penalties from the Estate.

“While we were able to secure a ruling to significantly reduce that amount, the matter has not been settled and could still change. Further, the claim that the executor has withheld or ‘cut’ payments is a complete fabrication. More than $200 million has already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries.”

The statement continued: “The Estate looks forward to the time when all issues are resolved so that the charitable foundation and trusts can be fully funded as Michael wanted.”

As per Page Six, as of December 2024, the estate reportedly held approximately $850million in cash and cash equivalents. Paris Jackson has estimated that even after accounting for potential liabilities, approximately $600million remains available for distribution.

The publication has said Paris is asking the court to order Branca to transfer to the family trust the $600million, or whatever amount the judge determines to be appropriate. She is also seeking reimbursement for her legal fees and costs from estate assets.

A hearing has been scheduled for December.

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