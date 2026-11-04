Keep quiet to absolutely nothing: Celebrity Traitors stars reveal what they’d do differently

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Because The Traitors has been on TV for a while now, a lot of the celebs go into their season with ideas for game plans.

But not all of them are created equal, and game plans often go out the window, as evidenced by season two of The Celebrity Traitors. For example, genius Hannah Fry entered season two with a formula to uproot the Traitors. Though the formula was spot on, she was soon recruited. Similarly, the likes of James Blunt went in hoping to get banished quickly, but that strategy bit him in the ass.

Perhaps the greatest example is James Acaster, who entered the competition with only one thing on his mind: Be a Faithful, through and through. Despite being recruited in episode one, he kept his sort-of Faithful ways for the rest of the show, ultimately leading to his downfall as the intensity got to him.

But now, upon deeper reflection, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors season two have some new ideas about how they’d play it differently.

The cast of The Celebrity Traitors has some new ideas

In a TikTok with the BBC, a few cast members from The Celebrity Traitors were asked what they would do differently if given another shot.

The first was Professor Hannah Fry, who admitted that she would go into The Celebrity Traitors “not as a professor of mathematics.”

“I mean it’s a bit harsh to undo her PhD just for The Traitors,” one person argued.

Next up was King Kenny, who made it to the final of season two before James, Romesh, and Sebastian savagely banished him.

He admitted: “I know it sounds crazy, but I would have a plan for the final. This whole game, I had no strategy; I was fluking the whole thing.”

Joe Lycett, who was banished at the midpoint, was up next, but he said he wouldn’t do anything differently because it all went “very well for me”. Before the camera moved on, he begged, “recruit me” one final time.

Looking very dapper in a sparkly striped suit, Ross Kemp said he wouldn’t go into the library. You know, where his murder in plain sight occurred. He seemed particularly annoyed that he’d initially left the library before returning. Always trust your gut!

Miranda was “still annoyed” at herself for pushing forward the “bouncing floor” theory that ended in her brutal murder, and James Blunt just wishes he’d “shut up.”

It’s making me think we need an All Stars series, with both celebs and civilians.

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Featured image credit: BBC/TikTok