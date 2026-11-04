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Three months on from livestream, Perez Hilton enters ‘next phase’ of extensive treatment

He’s staying in supportive housing

Hayley Soen | News

It’s now been three months since a shocking livestream of Perez Hilton self-harming went viral, and his family has shared he has entered the next phase of his treatment. 

The celeb blogger, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, posted a video at the start of August in which he could be seen holding a knife and making cuts to himself. He suffered extensive physical injuries, lost a significant amount of blood, and it was said he could be hospitalised for months.

The latest update had been that he was currently receiving residential mental health treatment. Now, in a further update, his family said he is now on a partial hospitalisation program, while also staying in supportive housing. He has also been able to have family visits. 

In full, the statement said: “It’s been three months since our family began navigating this difficult time,” read a statement shared on Perez Hilton’s website on Tuesday (November 3rd). “While it hasn’t been easy, we’re grateful to have some positive news to share about Perez’s recovery.

“In October, Perez transitioned into the next phase of his treatment, a partial hospitalisation program (PHP), while staying in supportive housing. He continues to receive mental health care and support.

“He’s also been able to spend time with his family during approved visits, including a special evening celebrating his mom’s 73rd birthday together with the children. These moments together have meant so much to everyone.”

Perez Hilton

via Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

It continued: “This entire experience has been a learning process for our family. Like many people who have never been through something like this, we didn’t fully understand just how much time, care, and support recovery from a serious mental health crisis can require. Through conversations with others who have been through similar situations, we’ve come to understand that getting through the initial crisis is only the beginning. There’s no one-size-fits-all timeline, and we’re learning the importance of taking things one step at a time.

“We know many of you are wondering when Perez will be returning home. While we don’t have a confirmed date to share, we’re hopeful that day is getting closer. Most importantly, we want him to have the time and support he needs to continue making progress.”

It went on to say that the “children are doing well” and added they are “staying busy with school, their activities, and everyday life. They also had a wonderful Halloween! After everything they’ve been through, seeing them smiling, having fun, and simply enjoying being kids has been especially meaningful.”

The message concluded: “As always, thank you to everyone who has continued to check in and send kind messages. We’re incredibly grateful for your love, compassion, and support. It means so much to our family.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is out there. Speak with somebody today, in confidence, by calling Samaritans on 116 123 or visit the website. Calls are taken 24-hours a day. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity News US
Hayley Soen | News
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