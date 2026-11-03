Joe & The Juice is opening in York: Here’s what we know!

Joe & The Juice is set to open in Parliament Street in York City Centre

9 hours ago

Construction work is underway at former York city centre shop which is set to become a popular drink, coffee and sandwich chain – Joe & The Juice.

This follows the closure of Size? in September which was in the building eight years before. However, plans were submitted to convert the store into a Joe & The Juice in early June.

An exact opening date is yet to be confirmed but scaffolding has been spotted around the building and its pink wallpaper advertisement confirms that it will be opening soon with a QR code you can scan to access more information.

Joe & The Juice has filed a planning application which would see the building transformed into a cafe with seating for 65 people – 29 seats on the ground floor and and 36 on the first floor.

The chain, which was founded in Copenhagen in 2002, has now over 500 stores across the world and offers juices, shakes, coffees, and sandwiches wrapped in its well know pink packaging.

Whilst applying for the property, the applicants stated the conversion will result in a cleaner, refined interior while preserving the historic character of the building.

‘Increased employment and opportunities for local people’

The York Press states that the plans said: “By virtue of the proposed development, the external enhancements will facilitate the upgrade of the site for the operation of Joe & The Juice.

“Allowing Joe & The Juice to operate in the space will bring increased employment and opportunities for local people and continued social and and economic regeneration of the city.”