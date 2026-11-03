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Joe Lycett reveals secret email with Celebrity Traitors bosses detailing watertight NDA

I’m not sure he was meant to do this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Joe Lycett has straight up read out parts of an email exchange between himself and bosses of The Celebrity Traitors, where they are talking about the NDAs cast members have. I’m not sure he was meant to do that?

Of course, if you go on The Traitors, the rules are strict. It’s one of – if not the – biggest shows in the UK right now, and leaks and spoilers are a no-no. Despite it being filmed ahead of time, the BBC works hard to make sure nothing about the final result is spoiled for us viewers. So, the cast have to sign NDAs, and are limited about what they can say in interviews and any other press about the show. 

However, Joe Lycett has given a full insight into what that looks like. Appearing on Joe Marler’s podcast ahead of the show, he got an email from show bosses up, and shared that cast promise not to give away spoilers. “You sign NDAs all over the place,” Lycett explained. “What I could do, tell you what I’ll do… they sent me an email.” 

He then got up the email sent from the show’s PR team. He then claimed the team told him, regarding interviews: “In an ideal world, nothing would be said at all – but, of course, this may not be realistic given how much attention there will inevitably be.”

Joe Lycett on The Celebrity Traitors

via BBC

He said the email continued: “If avoiding the question is not possible, is it possible to avoid the question? If the question is ‘How did you find The Traitors?’, the best response would be brief and simple. We’ve put together some suggestions of what could be said below to help as a guide.”

The two Joes then played a sort of role play, using the “guide” put together by the PR team. Joe Marler asked: “Oh, Joe, I’ve been meaning to ask you, how was The Traitors?” 

Joe Lycett replied, in a sarcastic and robotic style: “Well, as you can imagine, I can’t say anything, but I am excited.” Marler then pressed and asked him again. Lycett replied: “I loved the first series, so it’s the dream to be in that castle!” 

Joe Lycett then added that there were other suggested answers for similar questions. These included saying he was “thrilled to be involved” or simply telling interviewers “I can’t tell you anything more at this stage”.

He also said cast members aren’t allowed to discuss the other people taking part, anything about they intend to play the game, or whether they would prefer to be a Faithful or a Traitor. There are also restrictions on talking about the filming locations. 

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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