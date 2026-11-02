The Tab
The Celebrity Traitors

One surprising celeb lost thousands of Instagram followers while on The Celebrity Traitors

Whereas one celeb gained over 200k

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

A ranking of the social media winners of the The Celebrity Traitors has been put together, and it shows that one celeb surprisingly lost Instagram followers while appearing on the show. 

The Celebrity Traitors does a great job at giving us a window into the minds of celebs we don’t usually see. When the cast gets announced, you inevitably have a couple of favourites. But as the show goes on, you find yourself backing celebs you’d never previously heard of, or only ever had a small interest in.

So, you do find yourself with new celebs you care about following. It’s no surprise their social following changes dramatically while on the show. Had I ever thought about following James Blunt on Instagram before this? If I’m honest, no. Will I now? Yeah, go on then.

The Observer has put together a ranking of which celebs gained the most followers, and it’s going viral because it shows that only one celeb actually lost followers when their time in the castle aired. 

Who gained and lost the most followers while appearing on The Celebrity Traitors? 

According to the ranking, all of the cast of The Celebrity Traitors gained followers apart from Little Mix singer, Leigh-Anne Pinnock. While she was in the castle, despite being a favourite among viewers and making it to the end, she actually lost 7.5k followers. The next lowest was actress Julia Hesmondhalgh, who gained 5.7k. 

Final Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny also gained followers, 64.1k and 36.2k respectively. The three celebs who gained the most followers were James Blunt, Miranda Hart and Hannah Fry, all gaining over 100k. James gained 130k, Miranda gained 175.8k and Prof Hannah gained the most – a huge 203.2k, despite being banished relatively early on in the show. 

The ranking has been shared by The Traitors HQ Twitter account, and has gone viral. Mostly, people are confused about Leigh-Anne sitting at the bottom. “What did Leigh-Anne do to lose 7,500?,” one person questioned. Another added: “Leigh-Anne was one of the best persons there… why y’all hating?”

But, as one person very fairly pointed out, Leigh-Anne had an absolutely ginormous following of over 9.3million before the show, so losing followers like that is quite normal for an account her size. They said: “For those confused Leigh-Anne has more followers than the other accounts it’s normal for her to lose thousands when she has so much anyway.”

For all the latest news about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Instagram Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

‘It was a lot’: Maya Jama speaks out about seeing James Acaster struggle on Celebrity Traitors

Early breakfast to hotels at 3am: The daily routine for celebs filming in The Celebrity Traitors castle

All the public scandals The Celebrity Traitors cast have been in, from arrests to racist tweets

Latest

Three mistakes the Traitors made on Celebrity Traitors that caused their sudden downfall

Ellissa Bain

It all went downhill in the final episode

Doctor from Christa Pike’s failed execution speaks out and jarringly compares himself to Jesus

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m not an evil, vicious person’

the celebrity traitors season two cast most popular

The most popular Celebrity Traitors season two players, according to the actual cast

Claudia Cox

‘Miranda is one of the most magical people’

Rating my Halloween outfits for every year at uni

Faye Robinson

From freshers to third year, it just keeps getting better

James Acaster’s absence from the Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked final reportedly wasn’t accidental

Hebe Hancock

‘He simply did not want to put himself through it’

The Traitors and Love Island stars invited to Maya Jama’s Halloween party – and who missed out

Ellissa Bain

The guest list was strict

James Acaster reveals the moment he outed himself as a Traitor to Jerry, and the BBC cut it

Kieran Galpin

I’m stunned

It’s timeee: What November means for students 

Faye Robinson

The month of transition between uni and university.

It’s out! Who gets married and who doesn’t at Love Is Blind season 11 weddings has leaked

Hayley Soen

We also know their statuses come the reunion

Celebrity Traitors victor Sebastian details unaired moment which proved he was a Faithful

Claudia Cox

He told Michael Sheen a theory a Traitor wouldn’t

Celebrity Traitors editing error showed Maya Jama had been banished before final roundtable

Ellissa Bain

You could have worked it out

Heidi Klum reveals the surprisingly complicated mechanics behind her giant Halloween costume

Hebe Hancock

It took five months to make

‘It was a lot’: Maya Jama speaks out about seeing James Acaster struggle on Celebrity Traitors

Hayley Soen

‘I don’t think anybody knows how it would feel once you’re in the situation’

Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume sparked outrage, and then her ‘idiot’ reasoning made it worse

Kieran Galpin

‘She realised ppl were not laughing and had to come up with something stupid’

A guide to surviving your third year dissertation at Cardiff Uni

Harry Youlten

Is diss what you needed?

Air traffic control audio reveals what happened before private business jet crashed in Florida

Ellissa Bain

The pilot grew increasingly panicked

Board games or drinking games? We should stop judging how other Cambridge students have fun

Cecilia Vicente Fernandez

Here’s my take on the Cambridge ‘cliques’

love is blind us and uk

The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

Claudia Cox

Barely anyone from Love Is Blind: Netherlands made it

love is blind michaella and rob

Michaella is ‘rewriting’ her ‘type’ and her approach to dating men after Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

She questioned, ‘Is this never going to happen for me?’

Halloween from home: Your guide to a spooky night-in at Lancaster

Daisy Domanski

For those of us who want a quieter, cosier evening