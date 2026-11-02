One surprising celeb lost thousands of Instagram followers while on The Celebrity Traitors

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A ranking of the social media winners of the The Celebrity Traitors has been put together, and it shows that one celeb surprisingly lost Instagram followers while appearing on the show.

The Celebrity Traitors does a great job at giving us a window into the minds of celebs we don’t usually see. When the cast gets announced, you inevitably have a couple of favourites. But as the show goes on, you find yourself backing celebs you’d never previously heard of, or only ever had a small interest in.

So, you do find yourself with new celebs you care about following. It’s no surprise their social following changes dramatically while on the show. Had I ever thought about following James Blunt on Instagram before this? If I’m honest, no. Will I now? Yeah, go on then.

The Observer has put together a ranking of which celebs gained the most followers, and it’s going viral because it shows that only one celeb actually lost followers when their time in the castle aired.

Who gained and lost the most followers while appearing on The Celebrity Traitors?

NEW 🔥 @ObserverUK put together a list of the biggest social media winners of #TheCelebrityTraitors Series 2! pic.twitter.com/Ve0uuUn56e — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 1, 2026

According to the ranking, all of the cast of The Celebrity Traitors gained followers apart from Little Mix singer, Leigh-Anne Pinnock. While she was in the castle, despite being a favourite among viewers and making it to the end, she actually lost 7.5k followers. The next lowest was actress Julia Hesmondhalgh, who gained 5.7k.

Final Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny also gained followers, 64.1k and 36.2k respectively. The three celebs who gained the most followers were James Blunt, Miranda Hart and Hannah Fry, all gaining over 100k. James gained 130k, Miranda gained 175.8k and Prof Hannah gained the most – a huge 203.2k, despite being banished relatively early on in the show.

The ranking has been shared by The Traitors HQ Twitter account, and has gone viral. Mostly, people are confused about Leigh-Anne sitting at the bottom. “What did Leigh-Anne do to lose 7,500?,” one person questioned. Another added: “Leigh-Anne was one of the best persons there… why y’all hating?”

But, as one person very fairly pointed out, Leigh-Anne had an absolutely ginormous following of over 9.3million before the show, so losing followers like that is quite normal for an account her size. They said: “For those confused Leigh-Anne has more followers than the other accounts it’s normal for her to lose thousands when she has so much anyway.”

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