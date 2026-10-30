The Tab
love is blind us and uk

The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

Barely anyone from Love Is Blind: Netherlands made it

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Since the very first batch of Love Is Blind episodes arrived on Netflix in 2020, more than 900 people have braved the pods in 13 different countries. Only a fraction of them actually got married, though. Here’s an unbelievable thorough investigation into which version of Love Is Blind is the most successful, based on the rate of participants who get married.

Now, as of October 2026, the average success rate from all the international iterations of Love Is Blind is… drum roll please… 14.97 per cent. Really. Roughly one in seven participants get married (and plenty do end up getting a divorce afterwards).

So, here’s a ranking of the most successful versions of Love Is Blind, based on the percentage of participants who get married:

13. Netherlands

The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: Netherlands premiered in autumn 2026. It’s officially the least successful Love Is Blind season to date (in terms of marriages, anyway). Although 30 people participated, only one couple got married, and they’ve now broken up. That’s a success rate of just 6.67 per cent.

But hey, two other people from the show have now got engaged!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Nederland (@netflixnl)

12. UAE

Season one of Love Is Blind: Habibi produced just one couple. Although, the cast was slightly smaller than normal, so the success rate was 10 per cent. Season two drops in November – maybe this cohort will have more luck?

11. Mexico

Keep in mind that this stat is based on a sole season from 2024. Romance wasn’t in the air. The success rate was just 11.11 per cent. The one couple who did get married announced in July 2026 that they’d split.

10. US

love is blind us men

How do they find these men?!
(Image via Netflix)

The OG version of Love Is Blind is also one of the least successful. Now, we don’t yet know the outcomes of Love Is Blind US season 11. But across the first tean seasons, the success rate is just 11.25 per cent. Oh dear.

=7. Poland

The first season of the Polish version came out this summer. The success rate was 13.33. Out of 30 people, two couples got married.

=7. Germany

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @loveisblind.germany

After two seasons, the success rate is a very mediocre 13.33 per cent.

=7. France

We’ve only had one season of Pour le Meilleur et à l’Aveugle (but hey, casting is open for round two). Four out of 30 singles got last time, resulting in a success rate of 13.33.

6. Italy

L’amore è Cieco: Italia dropped on Netflix in December 2025. One in seven participants (or, 14.29 percent) made it down the aisle.

5. Sweden

The three seasons of Love Is Blind: Sweden have a success rate of 15.30 per cent. Not bad at all!

4. Japan

The girlies from Love Is Blind: Japan(Credit: Netflix)

The girlies from Love Is Blind: Japan
(Credit: Netflix)

One season of Love Is Blind: Japan came out in 2022. One in six singles got married – that’s a success rate of 16.67 per cent. Both of the couples who did lock it in actually had babies a year later.

3. Argentina

After two seasons, the success rate is 18 per cent for Love Is Blind: Argentina.

2. Brazil

Love Is Blind: Brazil has lasted for five seasons. A record-breaking 10 cast members tied the knot in season three. This version of the show is a bit more experimental. For instance, everyone in season five was over the age of 50. The overall success rate is 20.08 per cent.

1. UK

Joseph and Francesca from Love Is Blind UK season three (who are still married, btw)

Joseph and Francesca from Love Is Blind UK season three (who are still married, btw)
(Image via Netflix)

The UK is officially the best country in the world at Love Is Blind. Honestly, why doesn’t Andy Burnham bring that up more in speeches?! Across all three seasons, the success rate is 22.22 per cent. Almost a quarter of singles who enter the Love Is Blind UK pods will actually get married to someone there.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Dear Love Is Blind: Your relentless casting of terrible men is making women the butt of the joke

love is blind us season 11 blake carver

Yachts? Wall Street? Distilleries? Blake Carver lived a thousand lives before Love Is Blind

love is blind us season 11 blake and erika and blake's offputting friends

Love Is Blind’s Erika fell for Blake in the first place because of unaired DMCs from the pods

Latest
love is blind us and uk

The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

Claudia Cox

Barely anyone from Love Is Blind: Netherlands made it

love is blind michaella and rob

Michaella is ‘rewriting’ her ‘type’ and her approach to dating men after Love Is Blind

Claudia Cox

She questioned, ‘Is this never going to happen for me?”

Halloween from home: Your guide to a spooky night-in at Lancaster

Daisy Domanski

For those of us who want a quieter, cosier evening

Underused Lancashire park and ride services could be scrapped

Charlotte Hutchinson

Current use of the park and ride sites is ‘well below capacity’, according to Lancashire County Council

Four times ‘detective’ Michael Sheen was totally spot on with his Celebrity Traitors theories

Ellissa Bain

He secretly hunted the Traitors down one by one

Hear me out: All three Traitors could’ve won if Kenny used his double vote smartly

Kieran Galpin

It would have stopped James outing himself, and got rid of Michael

James Acaster’s original reason for joining Celebrity Traitors is painfully ironic now

Hebe Hancock

He was desperate to join

Revealed: The three richest cast members from Love Is Blind season 11 and their net worths

Hayley Soen

I’m really trying not to be jealous

10 niche Halloween costumes that’ll stand out in Concert Square

Hannah Auckland

Left your costume until the very last minute? Same.

Our predictions for the trendiest Halloween costumes in Sheffield

Isabelle Evans

Costumes we expect to see all over West Street this weekend from the fashionista, the film buff and the lovers of the classics

Two things James Acaster said in his ‘I’m a Traitor’ speech trashed Maya and Kenny’s chances

Kieran Galpin

He might as well have pointed at them

Light Up Lancaster set to return to city with new after-dark activities

Charlotte Hutchinson

The popular light trail will take place on 5th-7th November around the city centre

Dear Love Is Blind: Your relentless casting of terrible men is making women the butt of the joke

Hayley Soen

I’m not angry anymore, just disappointed

‘My body hurts. My arms hurt’: Christa Pike breaks silence with lengthy statement after lethal injection

Hayley Soen

‘I hadn’t contemplated life beyond that night, I’m deeply hurt’

I know where it went wrong with American Horror Story, and it’s all about Ryan Murphy’s ‘type’

Kieran Galpin

AHS season 13 is over (thank God)

UoN staff continue strike action dressed in Halloween costumes amid restructuring approval

Autumn Flanagan

Staff are responding to the approval of the university’s plans for staff and department cuts

How are you supposed to get a house? Advice from a third year

Hannah Rambour

After all it’s easier to get a first then get a uni house

I think I’m gonna die in this house: York Uni house horror stories

Georgie Stevens

Haunted houses aren’t just for Halloween.

James Acaster broke the Celebrity Traitors rules for a second time and nobody noticed

Ellissa Bain

Outing himself as a Traitor wasn’t his only violation

‘Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?’: Re-imagining Gilmore Girls characters as Newcastle students

Abigail Lynn

It’s autumn, which means the annual rewatch is here