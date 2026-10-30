The most successful versions of Love Is Blind, ranked by how many couples get married

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Since the very first batch of Love Is Blind episodes arrived on Netflix in 2020, more than 900 people have braved the pods in 13 different countries. Only a fraction of them actually got married, though. Here’s an unbelievable thorough investigation into which version of Love Is Blind is the most successful, based on the rate of participants who get married.

Now, as of October 2026, the average success rate from all the international iterations of Love Is Blind is… drum roll please… 14.97 per cent. Really. Roughly one in seven participants get married (and plenty do end up getting a divorce afterwards).

So, here’s a ranking of the most successful versions of Love Is Blind, based on the percentage of participants who get married:

13. Netherlands

The inaugural season of Love Is Blind: Netherlands premiered in autumn 2026. It’s officially the least successful Love Is Blind season to date (in terms of marriages, anyway). Although 30 people participated, only one couple got married, and they’ve now broken up. That’s a success rate of just 6.67 per cent.

But hey, two other people from the show have now got engaged!

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12. UAE

Season one of Love Is Blind: Habibi produced just one couple. Although, the cast was slightly smaller than normal, so the success rate was 10 per cent. Season two drops in November – maybe this cohort will have more luck?

11. Mexico

Keep in mind that this stat is based on a sole season from 2024. Romance wasn’t in the air. The success rate was just 11.11 per cent. The one couple who did get married announced in July 2026 that they’d split.

10. US

The OG version of Love Is Blind is also one of the least successful. Now, we don’t yet know the outcomes of Love Is Blind US season 11. But across the first tean seasons, the success rate is just 11.25 per cent. Oh dear.

=7. Poland

The first season of the Polish version came out this summer. The success rate was 13.33. Out of 30 people, two couples got married.

=7. Germany

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After two seasons, the success rate is a very mediocre 13.33 per cent.

=7. France

We’ve only had one season of Pour le Meilleur et à l’Aveugle (but hey, casting is open for round two). Four out of 30 singles got last time, resulting in a success rate of 13.33.

6. Italy

L’amore è Cieco: Italia dropped on Netflix in December 2025. One in seven participants (or, 14.29 percent) made it down the aisle.

5. Sweden

The three seasons of Love Is Blind: Sweden have a success rate of 15.30 per cent. Not bad at all!

4. Japan

One season of Love Is Blind: Japan came out in 2022. One in six singles got married – that’s a success rate of 16.67 per cent. Both of the couples who did lock it in actually had babies a year later.

3. Argentina

After two seasons, the success rate is 18 per cent for Love Is Blind: Argentina.

2. Brazil

Love Is Blind: Brazil has lasted for five seasons. A record-breaking 10 cast members tied the knot in season three. This version of the show is a bit more experimental. For instance, everyone in season five was over the age of 50. The overall success rate is 20.08 per cent.

1. UK

The UK is officially the best country in the world at Love Is Blind. Honestly, why doesn’t Andy Burnham bring that up more in speeches?! Across all three seasons, the success rate is 22.22 per cent. Almost a quarter of singles who enter the Love Is Blind UK pods will actually get married to someone there.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.