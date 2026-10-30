Our predictions for the trendiest Halloween costumes in Sheffield

Costumes we expect to see all over West Street this weekend from the fashionista, the film buff and the lovers of the classics

2 hours ago

2026 has undoubtedly been a great year for cinema, TV and fashion, but what from this year will make its way into the costumes you’ll see this Halloween?

For the fashionista

With this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show happening two weeks before Halloween, there’s no doubt that people will take inspiration from this year’s runway. Along with the current season’s looks, you should expect to see the traditional Victoria’s Secret angel costume, which is often wings worn with anything from pink and white pyjamas to sets that border on lingerie.

Film fanatics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOE LEE (@justjoelee)

2026 has been a big year for the superhero fans, and in the lead up to Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, we think it’s fair to say there will be plenty of heroes in the streets of Sheffield this year. With Spiderman: Brand New Day having a great success over the summer, Peter and MJ are the couples’ costume to look out for this Halloween. Sasha Baren Cowen’s latest movie Ali G who iz I? came out last weekend so we expect to see a lot of yellow tracksuits in the clubs this year.

The cinema isn’t the only place people will turn to for current costumes; TV shows such as Heated Rivalry and Off Campus have been going viral this year, and have a lot of potential for Halloween. Off Campus’ main character Allie seems like a popular costume for this weekend, and people have been dressing up as Shane and Ilya from Heated Rivalry throughout this year already.

‘Spook’scrolling

As with every Halloween season, people have taken to TikTok and Instagram to share their ideas for the costumes they want to see. A common theme through these are cute and cosy costumes, such as a bedbug or the story of the princess and the pea.

Both of these consist of pyjamas, making them a great option for people who don’t want to wear tight clothes as part of their outfit, but with the princess and the pea being a way to dress this up slightly. This costume also has been seen as a couples’ costume, often with the “pea” being a funny companion to the princess as either a large green orb or covered completely in body paint.

The classics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Partyland Storo Storsenter (@partylandstoro)

Popular costumes for every year that we love to see are anything animal print. We’re talking leopards, tigers and cats. You also can’t go wrong with the classic police officer and prisoner duo. For fans of funny costumes, we’re expecting to see the Teletubbies, Alvin and his chipmunks, every crayon colour of the rainbow and of course the dinosaur suit.

Whatever your costume is, we can’t wait to see it! Tag us on Instagram and TikTok @thesheffieldtab to show us, and maybe give us a fright.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.