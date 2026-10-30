James Acaster isn’t the first Traitor to confess – international versions had similar messes

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James Acaster chose to confess to being a Traitor, and the whole UK collectively gasped. While nothing quite like this has happened before on either The Traitors or The Celebrity Traitors in the UK before, similar incidents occurred on three of the international versions of The Traitors. Here’s what happened, and how the other Traitors dealt with the aftermath.

Poland, season one

On Poland’s edition of The Traitors, a Traitor called Monika Kosowska was interrogated at the very first Round Table session. She struggled to defend herself from accusations she knew were bang-on. Instead of arguing back, Monika just said she’ll vote for herself to be banished, because she was in fact a Traitor. Monika was banished unanimously, with 20 votes (including her own).

Another Traitor, Alex, felt Monika had betrayed him. He lasted for another four episodes. The Faithfuls eventually won this season.

Belgium, season one

There’s a Belgian, French-language version of the show called Les Traîtres with contestants who have been on other reality TV shows before.

In the first season, the Traitors seemed to have it in the bag. Then at a tense Round Table session, one Traitor (Damien) ended up having to pick between the other two (Xavier and Virginie) to banish. Xavier seemed to struggle with the pressure, and ended up shouting out twice that he was a Traitor. He didn’t appear in the show again, and became the first contestant ever to be “disqualified”.

The incident made it fairly obvious that Damien and Virginie were also Traitors. The Faithfuls won.

Italy, season one

The Traitors Italia premiered in 2025. In the fifth episode, pretty much the whole cast became sus of a Traitor called Rocco. The two other Traitors (Mariasole and Giuseppe) also turned in him. Rocco gave up on trying to defend himself.

Rocco got as close to confessing as possible within the show’s rules. He told the players that if he was a Traitor and the other Traitors had turned on him, then his vote would be a clue as to who the others were. He voted for Maria, and as he revealed his vote reiterated that he was suspicious of Giuseppe. Obviously, when Rocco was banished, it confirmed he’d told the truth.

Amazingly, the Faithfuls didn’t banish Giuseppe, and he won the whole season.