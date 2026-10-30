‘Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?’: Re-imagining Gilmore Girls characters as Newcastle students

4 hours ago

The leaves are falling, and the annual rewatch of Gilmore Girls is in full swing. Walking around Newcastle, you might see your own “Gilmore Girl,” carrying a stack of hardbacks, and desperately trying to catch up with piling deadlines.

We look to this seasonal series as a stepping stone into our own academic year, but have you ever wondered what course the Gilmores would take?

Rory Gilmore

Always seen with a book, Rory Gilmore is the original English lit student. You’ll find her in the Percy Building, or between the stacked bookshelves of the Phil Rob, with a drink from Black Sheep Coffee in her hand.

If not in the library, she’d sit on one of the quads, absorbed in her never-ending reading list, oblivious to the world around her.

Focused on nothing other than her future as the top columnist, Rory would be writing for arguably the best student media company in Newcastle (aka The Tab). Covering all things from Newcastle’s best independent bookstores to campus queries on how to achieve a first class, she’s the go-to girl for all things academia.

Lorelai Gilmore

As the owner of anyone’s dream destination, The Dragonfly Inn, Lorelai Gilmore would be a star student in business management. With a drive to build from the ground up, she would typically bury her head in her work in the Phil Rob, surrounded by empty coffee cups and ice cream tubs.

Off campus, a Friday night would consist of a packed Filthy’s, a Toon Takeaway she’d eat in her accom, and a screening of Casablanca for the hundredth time.

Walking through the business school, she would be Newcastle’s own BNOC, stopping to chat with anyone she saw. It’d be hard to miss her – she’ll be in her classic leather bomber jacket and boots.

Richard and Emily Gilmore

Hardworking, Richard Gilmore would be the top student in accounting and finance. Sought after by Newcastle’s most prestigious insurance grad schemes, he would spend his time in the silent study of the Marjorie Robinson, rereading his heavy hardback on international insurance.

Known for her masterful manipulation and belittling of Lorelai, Emily Gilmore would be the perfect psychology student. Found on floors of the Henry Daysh, she would be busy studying all things behaviour – from control and the mind, to psychoanalysing all of Lorelai’s current and former romantic partners.

Off campus, they would be found on study dates around the city, cementing themselves as the ultimate high society Jesmond couple.

Christopher Hayden

Desperately needing to please his father, and keep daddy’s money rolling in, Christopher Hayden would be an economics student.

If he weren’t lurking around the corners of Newcastle’s business school, hunting down Lorelai and ignoring her the next day, he would be at a Wednesday social, decked out in Ralph Lauren and blowing his student finance on £2 Jägerbombs.

Dean Forester

With a knack for restoring cars, and someone else crashing them, Dean Forester would undoubtedly be an engineering student. Having a tendency to cheat, he would undoubtedly end up in a hands-on field. After he leaves lectures in the Stephenson Building, Dean would move to the Marj Rob for a quiet place to study, and apply for a placement year at one of the Toon’s local garages. It’s no wonder Rory studies on the other side of campus.

Jess Mariano

Like Rory, Jess is constantly found with a book in his hand. His quick-witted attitude and intelligence would make him the ideal creative writing student. Hand him a cigarette, and he’ll be brainstorming ideas for his own poetry portfolio.

With a dislike for convention and a knack for rebellion, he would avoid the complex libraries, and would instead be found studying in one of Newcastle’s independent coffee shops.

Between falling for Rory and becoming a successful author, Jess would be destined for creative writing, creating the love story all of us crave.

With semester one underway, and the clocks moving back, the Gilmore Girl characters are now deep into their academic year. The question we’re wondering: Which character will you embody this year?

Featured images via Google Earth and Netflix

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