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Newcastle food hot spots worth spending your maintenance loan on

If you’re going to splurge, splurge at these spots x

Mia Landes | Guides

Every semester starts with promises to budget properly. Then the hangovers hit, deadlines pile up, and suddenly buying takeout seems more appealing than meal prepping.

Luckily, Newcastle’s food scene isn’t short of options As the weather changes, and staying in starts sounding like a good idea, what better way is there of using your maintenance loan than on these cosy autumnal favourites?

Pink Lane Bakery (Jesmond)

Jesmond is packed with brunch spots, making it dangerously easy to spend your student loan before the semester has properly begun.

Pink Lane Bakery is a Jesmond staple. While the coffee and freshly baked goods are reason enough to visit, the real star is the nutty granola. Served with yoghurt or by the bag, it’s genuinely one of the best breakfasts in Newcastle. To prove my point, out of all gifts my friends could have bought, this was their birthday present choice.

Burds (Jesmond)

Another star spot is Burds. With its warm lighting, wooden interiors, and seasonal bakes, it makes for the perfect place to embrace autumn. Their apple turnover and apple crumble banana bread could cure even the worst of hangovers.

Kiln (Ouseburn)

Moving away from Jesmond, Ouseburn deserves a mention, too. Packed with independent cafes, restaurants, pubs, and boutiques, it’s the perfect place for a day of exploring, with many brunch spots seamlessly transforming into evening venues.

If you’re in Ouseburn, visit Kiln. It’s the spot to go to, regardless of season – in the summer, it’s light and airy, and in autumn and winter, its warm lighting and fur blankets make it one of Ouseburn’s most inviting spots.

With its Middle Eastern-inspired brunch plates, Kiln goes beyond the basics. Their menu offer options like chimichurri steak and eggs, pistachio-infused Turkish eggs, or for a sweeter option, their cinnamon-spiced granola bowl.

It may be a short menu, but each option has rightfully earned its place there, all carefully curated and thought out.

The dinner menu is equally impressive, with mezze dips and small plates; it can surprisingly be done on a student budget when sharing with your friends! Here, you will never be served anything short of amazing.

Ernest Cafe Bar (Ouseburn)

Most Ouseburn lovers will know Ernest. Their plant lovers’ breakfast, loaded with falafel, hummus, roasted veg, hash brown bites, and more, is a welcome alternative to the standard fry up. 

Its sister deli, Ernie’s, also offers the option for a quick bite to eat while exploring Ouseburn. With its on-the-go sandwiches and sweet treats, you won’t have to worry about not being fuelled.

By evening, Ernest transforms into a lively bar, serving dinner, cocktails and student friendly deals, including £15 for two Spritzes or Margaritas. It’s another great option for a girls night, but also a good choice for a date.

Newcastle food scene is packed with places worth trying. Next time your maintenance loan lands, maybe think twice before spending it all at Café Nero or Starbucks.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram and TikTok.

Mia Landes | Guides
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