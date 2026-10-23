Mind-boggling flaw makes it ‘obvious’ who the Celebrity Traitors final three will be

3 hours ago

People are saying the final three for the current series of The Celebrity Traitors is staring us all in the face and I hate to say, but I think it might be. We all love playing the game right until the end, but a potential ending is looking quite obvious.

Right now, the Traitors are Maya Jama, James Acaster and King Kenny. They’re doing a good job at going unnoticed, and nobody suspected them at the recent roundtable, despite Maya thinking she’d been rumbled by creaky floorboards.

The show has admittedly been lacking a bit of edge this series, and this huge flaw has seemingly made it quite predictable. Now, the most recent episodes have got people thinking the final three of The Celebrity Traitors series three is clear and obvious.

Who is predicted to be the final three of The Celebrity Traitors?

Let’s start with the very clear: Maya Jama is the only person playing this game perfectly. She said before the show aired that she had a bit of a game plan, and having been a Traitor from the start, she suits the role amazingly. The big flaw this year is a huge lack of gameplay, and the only person attempting to really play the game is Maya. Let’s not talk about James Acaster’s straight up refusal.

On Twitter, talk has turned to it being like the “Maya Jama show” which it is – and I’m not complaining. “She’s also the only Traitor that’s been one since the very start,” one person said. “She’s literally the main character of the show right now, and she’s doing really well, too.”

She’s one of 3 traitors… on the show the traitors. She’s also the only traitor that’s been one since the very start. She’s literally the main character of the show right now, and she’s doing really well, too. https://t.co/XvXcC3P8Gh — ⚜️ (@rsnball) October 23, 2026

She’s a formidable player. Great at recruiting. In the final three. Next! She’s going to need some Traitor support to get to the end, and that’s not coming from James, is it? He doesn’t want to be a Traitor, and even one of his mates has said in an interview he thinks this will be his “downfall”. It was a heavy hint James doesn’t make it to the end.

Already, King Kenny has proven a great sidekick for Maya, and he’s playing the game well with her. “Kenny earning his position as Maya‘s right hand man,” one tweet said.

i hope maya and kenny turn on james acaster bc wtf #traitors — ellie (@jflemsehfc) October 22, 2026

Next up will be a quiet and cunning Faithful. Filling this role could be Romesh or Michael, but given the flaw this year being gameplay, I’m pointing fingers at Romesh. Michael is just that one step too involved, and the Traitors will probably target him before the end.

So there we have it, the nature of the show this year has given us a final three of: Maya, King Kenny and Romesh.

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