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Hannah Fry’s Celebrity Traitors spreadsheet updated to reveal who looks most suspicious

It shows which Faithfuls are safest

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Hannah Fry might have been banished from Celebrity Traitors, but her mathematical approach to catching the Traitors is still going strong, with people on Reddit updating her scoring system.

Via BBC

Honestly, it’s a shame we didn’t get to see her use it for longer. Hannah being recruited as a Traitor made for brilliant telly, but it also meant we missed out on watching her attempt to mathematically expose the other Traitors. The potential was HUGE.

Before her recruitment, the professor had been working on a spreadsheet inspired by Alan Turing’s methods for cracking the Enigma code during the Second World War. She used it to track roundtable votes and try to narrow down the 1,330 possible combinations of Traitors.

But she wasn’t just looking at who voted for whom. Hannah also recorded which contestants sat together at breakfast and who ended up in the same cars, using these little details to narrow down the possibilities even further.

Now, people on Reddit have been carrying on her work, updating the scores as the series progresses. And if the remaining Faithfuls are paying attention, there could be some very interesting clues hiding in those numbers.

The community’s updated calculations suggest James Blunt is looking relatively safe, with his score placing him among the least suspicious Faithfuls still in the game. Jerry Hall and Joanne McNally have also been included in the latest calculations, although their scores tell a rather different story.

As one Reddit post puts it, if the other contestants have been paying attention, Blunt should be one of the “hundo-percent faithfuls”.

The model was based on Hannah’s own scoring system, which she explained in a YouTube video. Different events were assigned positive or negative values, allowing her to calculate an overall “expected outcome” score for each contestant.

A burn vote, which happens on days when a Faithful is banished, was worth 0.47 points. Voting for a banished Traitor earned 0.33 points, while never having voted for a particular Traitor was worth 0.4 points.

However, failing to vote for a Traitor who was subsequently banished carried a penalty of -1.28 points. Appearing on a banished Traitor’s record was worth -1.69 points, while being in the last group to have breakfast with a banished Traitor came with a hefty -1.73-point penalty.

Of course, Hannah’s own recruitment complicated the whole thing. She was ultimately banished in episode six, meaning the spreadsheet had to account for the fact that someone who had been gathering evidence against Traitors was secretly one herself.

The updated scores for the remaining Celebrity Traitors contestants

Via BBC

For anyone who would rather skip the maths lesson and get straight to the numbers, Reddit users have shared updated scores for the remaining contestants.

James Acaster currently has a score of 2.4, while James Blunt’s corrected score is -0.48. Jerry Hall is on -5.59, and Joanne McNally’s revised score is -2.09.

King Kenny and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both sitting at 2.00. Maya Jama and Miranda Hart each have a score of 1.93, while Michael Sheen is on 1.46.

Romesh Ranganathan has a score of -0.08, with Ross Kemp and Sharon Rooney both on 1.46. Sebastian Croft is slightly higher, with a score of 1.53.

The figures have been amended by Reddit users since the original post was shared. James Blunt’s score was corrected after a commenter pointed out that he should receive a burn vote, while Joanne’s and King Kenny’s scores were also adjusted.

Maya, Michael and Miranda’s scores were changed after the original calculations double-counted votes for banished Traitors.

It’s worth remembering that these numbers aren’t a definitive verdict on who’s Faithful or a guarantee of who will survive until the end. They’re based on the information entered into the calculations, and the results can change as more votes and events are added.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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