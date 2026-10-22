Sorry TikTok: Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster has a secret girlfriend, and they have four cats

You know its serious when felines are involved

3 hours ago

In what will quickly become a sullen day on TikTok, it has emerged that Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster has a secret girlfriend who he lives with.

While James has always had a dedicated fanbase of people who think he’s hot af, that group has grown significantly since he went on The Celebrity Traitors. People are rabid, and Sebastian Croft did the Lord’s work by informing his co-star about the rampant thirst.

“So I’m not on social media, but Bash, who was also on Traitors, started texting me screengrabs. He’s very giddy about everything,” James said. “He was like, ‘Look at this, all these teenagers fancy ya.’ And I was like, ‘That’s not exciting, Bash.’”

Until recently, most regarded the comedian as single; we were very, very wrong. Sorry.

James Acaster has had a girlfriend for a while now

As per a new report in The Sun, James Acaster has been dating BBC producer Hannah Rose for four years, and we missed it. They first met whilst working on James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds together from 2020 to 2022.

Four years later, the two are reportedly living together with four cats: Terry, Alex, Roo, and Spider-Man. Killer names, btw.

Ironically, James wasn’t doing very much to hide the romance in the first place. We’re all just incredibly dense, it seems.

“The cats wake us up around 6.30 am. Feed them, do all the cat stuff. Go to this place nearby to get breakfast, get myself some bircher muesli, filter coffee, bring it back, eat breakfast with my girlfriend,” he said in a newsletter earlier this week.

“Think about doing exercise, spend the whole day putting off the exercise, do it at 5 pm, do yoga, go to the gym, get back, feed the cats again and then try and find something to watch, usually a film.”

He’s also introduced his girlfriend to his friends, as evident by group pictures including James and Hannah with comedians like Nish Kumar and Ed Gamble.

James Acaster has been approached for comment.

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Featured image credit: BBC and Instagram/charliejamison