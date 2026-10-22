The Tab

King Kenny sparks Celebrity Traitors winner theories after revealing alliance is ‘unstoppable’

He seemed very confident

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

King Kenny is getting a little too comfortable in his Celebrity Traitors era, and his latest livestream has given us another reason to wonder how far he makes it in the BBC show.

The boxer-turned-YouTuber is still in the running alongside fellow Traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster, with the trio secretly working together to fool the rest of the castle. Kenny’s latest comments about their partnership have raised questions about whether he’s accidentally hinted at their fate.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kenny (@kingkennytv)

Speaking to people on a Twitch stream, Kenny made it pretty clear he’s loving life on the other side of the game. He admitted: “I’m enjoying being a Traitor. It’s fun.”

And he’s not exactly lacking confidence in his current team-up, either. Talking about himself, Maya and James, he declared: “I think we’re an unstoppable trio [Kenny, Maya and James]. I’m just being real.”

Obviously, calling your alliance unstoppable doesn’t confirm that you’ve made it to the final. But with three contestants successfully keeping their secret roles under wraps, Kenny’s confidence has got us wondering whether the group has managed to stay one step ahead of everyone else.

There was another slightly awkward moment during the livestream, too, when fellow YouTuber and former Traitors contestant Niko Omilana decided to ask Kenny the question everyone would love an answer to.

Niko cheekily put him on the spot by asking whether he “wins the whole thing”.

Rather than risk giving anything away, Kenny promptly ended their phone call, exclaiming: “I’m not having that. I’m not, I’m not.”

Via BBC

It’s hardly a confession that he’s won, but hanging up instead of answering certainly hasn’t stopped the speculation. Kenny could simply be protecting the show’s ending, or he might have had a very good reason not to entertain the question.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see whether Kenny, Maya and James really are as unstoppable as he reckons.

For all the latest news and drops about The Celebrity Traitors, like The Holy Church of The Traitors on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Celebrity Reality TV The Traitors TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

Ed Gamble says Myha’la’s racial bias concerns on The Traitors deserve ‘further discussion’

the celebrity traitors a whole load of them including the ones who apparently struggled during filming

Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

Latest

Top Selly Oak food spots for Birmingham uni students to visit while hungover

Izzy Burke

Here are the top spots to eat for those days when cooking is the last thing on your mind, and your hangover needs an instant cure

Sorry TikTok: Celebrity Traitors’ James Acaster has a secret girlfriend, and they have four cats

Kieran Galpin

You know its serious when felines are involved

Halloween without the hangover: A guide to sober Halloween in Bristol

Elsie Phelps

Not a fan of sticky dance floors and overpriced drinks? Bristol has plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween without stepping foot in a club.

Let Liverpool cure your autumn blues this October

Charlotte Price

5pm finishes might leave you feeling gloomy this semester, but Liverpool has everything students need to make the most of this autumn season

King Kenny sparks Celebrity Traitors winner theories after revealing alliance is ‘unstoppable’

Hebe Hancock

He seemed very confident

RIP Traitors, a murdered Faithful has clocked their critical mistake that I totally missed

Kieran Galpin

I was too focused on the yawning and overlooked it

Ed Gamble says Myha’la’s racial bias concerns on The Traitors deserve ‘further discussion’

Hebe Hancock

‘I certainly wouldn’t like to counteract anyone’s lived experience’

Comedians apologise for ‘malicious joke’ about influencer’s alleged rape, and she’s responded

Kieran Galpin

The BBC and numerous rape crisis organisations have also issued statements

Love Is Blind’s Stew addresses relationship with Jax now, as people spot clue they’re back together

Hayley Soen

This is all over the place

Five free things to in Liverpool this autumn

Nel Hughes

When the student finance is running low these activities will keep you occupied x

Stew from Love Is Blind season 11

Just how rich Stew from Love Is Blind really is, with his swanky job and claims of family money

Hayley Soen

He bragged of splitting his childhood over two homes

Work improvement on railway means no York to Leeds trains

Esme Hills

There will be no trains running the key route between York to Leeds due to rail upgrades

the celebrity traitors a whole load of them including the ones who apparently struggled during filming

Two Traitors and one Faithful ‘struggled’ while filming The Celebrity Traitors season two

Claudia Cox

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett and James Acaster found different parts of the experience difficult

The most popular 2026 Halloween costumes are here, but the Obsession one is majorly icky

Kieran Galpin

I’m sorry, how does one go about dressing as a NeeDoh cube?

uk universities students' protests this is a pro-palestine protest at the university of birmingham

Russell Group universities criticised by Amnesty over how they handled pro-Gaza protests

Claudia Cox

Amnesty investigated how unis disciplined students

Friend claims Romesh is ‘nothing like’ how he seems on Celebrity Traitors and has one main aim

Hayley Soen

‘He’s a competitive person’

Former Traitors stars break the illusion of what they eat, and breakfast will never be the same

Kieran Galpin

I didn’t realise they can basically order anything at the hotel

UWE student jailed for life for murdering his housemate in Filton

Annabel Hitchcock

Zach Coughlan, 23, must serve at least 28 years for murdering Jamie Collins, 21

‘Superficial, no romance’: Everything Love Is Blind’s Jax has admitted she didn’t like about Stew

Hayley Soen

She has listed off his ‘red flags’

One more reason to love Celebrity Traitors’ Michael Sheen: How he spends his fortune

Kieran Galpin

Celebrities, take note