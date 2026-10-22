King Kenny sparks Celebrity Traitors winner theories after revealing alliance is ‘unstoppable’

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King Kenny is getting a little too comfortable in his Celebrity Traitors era, and his latest livestream has given us another reason to wonder how far he makes it in the BBC show.

The boxer-turned-YouTuber is still in the running alongside fellow Traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster, with the trio secretly working together to fool the rest of the castle. Kenny’s latest comments about their partnership have raised questions about whether he’s accidentally hinted at their fate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny (@kingkennytv)

Speaking to people on a Twitch stream, Kenny made it pretty clear he’s loving life on the other side of the game. He admitted: “I’m enjoying being a Traitor. It’s fun.”

And he’s not exactly lacking confidence in his current team-up, either. Talking about himself, Maya and James, he declared: “I think we’re an unstoppable trio [Kenny, Maya and James]. I’m just being real.”

Obviously, calling your alliance unstoppable doesn’t confirm that you’ve made it to the final. But with three contestants successfully keeping their secret roles under wraps, Kenny’s confidence has got us wondering whether the group has managed to stay one step ahead of everyone else.

There was another slightly awkward moment during the livestream, too, when fellow YouTuber and former Traitors contestant Niko Omilana decided to ask Kenny the question everyone would love an answer to.

Niko cheekily put him on the spot by asking whether he “wins the whole thing”.

Rather than risk giving anything away, Kenny promptly ended their phone call, exclaiming: “I’m not having that. I’m not, I’m not.”

It’s hardly a confession that he’s won, but hanging up instead of answering certainly hasn’t stopped the speculation. Kenny could simply be protecting the show’s ending, or he might have had a very good reason not to entertain the question.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see whether Kenny, Maya and James really are as unstoppable as he reckons.

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Featured image credit: BBC